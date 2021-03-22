Sailing Finnish sailors will continue to qualify for the Olympic qualifiers

Sailors compete for Olympic venues in the Canary Islands.

Finland Sinem Kurtbay and Janne Järvinen are sixth in the Olympic qualifying for sailing in Lanzarote, Canary Islands, after six departures.

The duo competing in the Nacra 17 class snapped 7th, 9th and 12th on Monday.

Noora Ruskola and Mikaela Wulff (35 points) are ranked 12th in the 49er FX class and strike seventh in Belgium (28 points). The Finns reached starting positions 16, 10 and 3.

“The first start was a bomb from us, the second was intermediate, and we were quite happy with the third. There are still four days left and it seems that the race has not started properly yet, ”Ruskola and Wulff summed up Sailing Team Finland Facebook page.

Ronja Grönblom and Veera Hokka are 29th.