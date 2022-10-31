Sailing | Finnish Jan Jansson to head the European Boat Association

The European Boating Association (Eba) is the voice of boaters. The association includes approximately 1.5 million yachtsmen and 20 million active participants.

Jan Jansson heads the European Boat Federation.

Finland Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sailing and Boating Jan Jansson has been elected as the new chairman of the European Boating Association (Eba). He will begin his four-year term immediately.

Jansson is the first Finn to be elected chairman of EBA.

“I want to actively continue the development of boating throughout Europe and make the voice of boaters heard. Topical topics in the upcoming presidency are safe and responsible boating and environmental protection,” says Jansson in the press release.

Jansson has served as chairman of the board of Suomen Purjehdus ja Veneily since 2019 and vice chairman in the periods 2016–2018.

Jansson is a member of Kuopio Pursiseura and Gamlakarleby Segelförening. He has served as commodore of the Kuopio Yacht Club in 2014–2017 and as vice commodore in 2009–2013.

Jansson, who lives in Kuopio, has a diploma in economics and has spent his working career as an entrepreneur in responsible positions in industry.

Founded in 1982, the aim of the European Boating Association is to promote recreational boating in Europe and to inform boaters about EU legislation and to bring boaters’ views to the fore in the various EU institutions.

Eba’s work covers environmental, technical and regulatory issues as well as special projects. There are 1.5 million yachtsmen and around 20 million active participants in the national sports federations belonging to Eba.