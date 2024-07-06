Sailing Event | Lauri Helaniemi arrived on the way to Helsinki with large sailing ships and a “ship family” – Konkari encourages inexperienced sailors to join

Sailing event|In The Tall Ships Races, the competition is just a side plot. According to Konkari sailor Lauri Helaniemi, organizing the event is getting harder every year.

Sun The big sailing ships moored at Helsinki’s Kruununhaa Halkolaitur and its vicinity are finally caressing after a rainy morning and night.

The deck of the sailing vessel Linda, built in 1978, is buzzing. Six young people practice with the captain’s guidance what to do if one falls overboard.

The Linda ship participates in the smallest D class of The Tall Ships Races. It rises to a height of 20 meters and is 16.5 meters wide.

One by one, the crew get into life jackets, which are attached to a rope, which is used to hoist them into the air in the same way as they would be lifted from the sea in an emergency. This arouses hilarity in young people.

“It’s the captain’s turn,” they say at the end, laughing.

The second captain of the boat, Lauri Helaniemi, throws the second captain, Julius Tarandi into the air. 25-year-old Tarand says that the conditions at sea have been challenging at times, but the experience has been wonderful.

The race is only part of The Tall Ships Races. “However, the word competition brings with it a nice little excitement and the desire to complete,” says Lauri Helaniemi, who guides the young people.

Young people guide Lauri Helaniemi, who is one of Linda’s captains this summer. He is participating in The Tall Ships Races for the tenth time.

The big ones the ships event was sailed for the first time in 1956. At that time, the old sailing ships used as work equipment and school ships had been left without a mission. Their tradition was wanted to be cherished, which is why the competition was founded.

However, the competition is only a side plot. The purpose of the sailing event is to promote youth education and cooperation. For this reason, at least half of the ships’ crew must be under the age of 25.

“Older people want to convey life values ​​and customs to young people through sea experience,” Helaniemi sums up.

Long Helaniemi, who watched the event both as a participant and as an organizer, says that organizing the event is more difficult every year.

Recruiting young people has become more difficult. On sailings, there are days without cell phone network, so you can’t browse social media.

“An interesting social change has taken place.”

Recruiting young people is also made difficult by the fact that a trip across the Baltic Sea is not a free activity. Summer camp, as Helaniemi figuratively calls it, can cost up to 500 euros including trips.

Nowadays, it is also more difficult to convince sponsoring companies.

“Both commercial and administrative budgets are stretched so tight that there is no room for supporting volunteer activities. Before, it was clear that supporting youth and ecological values ​​is important,” says Helaniemi.

Today 1,200 sailors participate in the year. At its best, the event has seen up to 3,000 participants.

Russian ships are absent from the event because of the war in Ukraine. It has the largest sailing ships in the world, so their absence is reflected in the number of participants.

There are ships from a wide variety of backgrounds. Linda is owned by a private person Rene Varek, who is offering his boat to the race as a charity. Varek says that the competition has been challenging so far, but a great experience.

Linda’s Estonian owner Rene Varek is happy with the competition and could participate in it again. In his opinion, teaching sailing culture to young people is important.

Competition has started well for Linda. It finished second in its class.

“The last day of the race was a tailwind. We were able to raise the ball sail into the air, which increases the speed by a third,” says Helaniemi.

All ships are compared to each other with a handicap coefficient. Based on the ship’s size, shape, rigging and sails, the time from start to finish is told. Thus, the size of the ship does not matter in terms of placing in the race.

The sailors change along the way and guests of honor can also join. President of Estonia Alar Karis is to board Linda from Käsmu, Estonia.

Sea has been attracted to Helaniemi since childhood. He ended up in the competition once through the sea patrol. You can join the event even if you have never traveled on a sailing ship.

At sea sailing with zero experience sounds challenging, but according to Helaniemi, with the help of an experienced crew, it can be overcome.

“It is not impossibly demanding, because only half are young, which means that there are also experienced people on the trip. On a personal level, it certainly seems demanding. The young people have a self-defeating feeling at the finish line.”

In accordance with the rules of The Tall Ships Races, half of Linda’s crew are young people under the age of 25.

Competitive is organized annually. Every four years it is sailed on the waves of the Baltic Sea. This year there are six host ports. In total, the competition lasts about a month.

Between the competition legs there are regatta legs, when the ships travel together. Dinner is also served between stages.

Those participating in the competition nominate themselves as a ship family. Helaniemi describes it as a village community where they gossip about which ship’s mates have a grudge against each other.

For years one thing and another has also happened along the way.

The first time Helaniemi participated in the competition was in 1988. He vividly remembers how the Baltic countries prepared for independence from the Soviet Union.

“At that time there was a commotion among the boats in Helsinki harbor that the Russian boats arriving from Tallinn were waving a black, blue and white flag. It was the first sign that they dared to show it.”

According to Helaniemi, despite the sometimes wild conditions, rarely does anything really dramatic happen.

“On my boat, there have been shipwrecks, tailbone fractures and big wounds. Once there, he went to the local hospital to be patched up.”

In 2013, a tragic incident happened when a storm made a hole in the bottom of a Norwegian sailing ship and it sank. A member of the adjacent vessel tried to save the vessel, who died.

The happier memories, on the other hand, are the lifelong, international friendships that started from the event.

The Linda, built in 1978, has a crew of 12.

Helsingin Sanomat is a partner of The Tall Ships Races.