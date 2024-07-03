Sailing | Dozens of huge sailing ships arrive in Helsinki from different parts of the world

Sailing|Commodore Janne Impiö says that a long, warm period began at the end of May, which favored sailing west. At the end of the week, big sailing ships will take over Helsinki, when The Tall Ship Races event starts.

Warm ones the weather started in the Helsinki region this year already at the end of May.

Thanks to the warm weather, the sailing season off Helsinki also started earlier this year than usual. This is what the commodore of the Eastern Helsinki Pursiseura thinks Janne Impiö. He usually sails every year with his family for about 50-60 days.

“A long, warm period began at the end of May. There was no need to use the heater while sailing. At that time, the wind was from the south and southeast, which favored going west. It has been dry and not rainy. So far there has been no nasty north wind. We have to hope that the situation will remain the same”, sums up Impiö.

According to Impiö, the start of favorable sailing weather in the Helsinki region already in May is not exceptional.

“Such weather has happened before in May. Sometimes there are periods when the south-southeast wind blows from the Russian steppes.”

From the end of the week You can see big sailing ships in Helsinki when the free The Tall Ships Races starts on Thursday.

Commodore Impiö thinks the event can bring new enthusiasts to sailing.

“The Tall Ship Races brings old-time seafaring more familiar. The event enables the marketing of sailing to young people and increases interest in moving around on the water,” states Impiö.

50 sailing vessels from around the world will participate in The Tall Ship Races, which starts next Thursday and ends on Sunday, July 7.

The event area is the area of ​​Eteläsatama, Kauppatori, Katajanokka, Kanavaranta and Pohjoisranta. The program includes live music and a talk show about the Baltic Sea and its protection.

During the event, a children’s news park has been built in collaboration with Helsingin Sanomat in the Katajanokka park area. Over the course of four days, Belly Talkers will be seen on stage Sari AaltoKari the magician and several other performers.

The last Tall Ships Races event was in Helsinki in 2013.