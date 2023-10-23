Dhe most beautiful sports facility in the city seems completely peaceful at this moment. The sky opens up, the silhouette of the Elbphilharmonie stands out in the background, and a pleasure boat sails past, tooting. As expected, the sun is shining for the upcoming award ceremony on Saturday afternoon in the Sailing Bundesliga – even if only briefly.

The day before it looked different: “It was at the limit,” says Oliver Schwall, “wind, cold, gusts. The sailors were all cold and happy to be back inside. We have never had such harsh conditions before.” Schwall can judge that; As the inventor of the Sailing Bundesliga and now in his eleventh year as its managing director, the former top sailor born in 1967 has enough comparable values.