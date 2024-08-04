Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/08/2024 – 15:46

This Sunday (4) the Formula Kite (kitesurfing) competitions began, a sailing event that makes its debut in the Olympic program at the Paris Games. Born in Maranhão, Bruno Lobo is the Brazilian representative in the category. The regattas are held in the Bay of Marseille, on the southern coast of France. There will be 16 races in total and the first four took place this Sunday.

In race 1, Bruno finished in 3rd place. In the second race of the day, he performed worse, crossing the finish line in 7th place. Race number three also did not go well for the Brazilian, who finished in 10th place. But Bruno Lobo recovered in the following race, and finished the day in 4th place. In the classification, the athletes can discard the worst result. Thus, at the end of the first four races, the kitesurfer from Maranhão occupies 4th place overall.

Four more kite races are scheduled for Monday (5) in the Bay of Marseille. The races will start at 7:23 am, Brasília time.

Other Brazilians

In the Nacra 17 class, three races were held this Sunday, with the participation of the Brazilian duo João Bulhões and Marina Arndt. In the first race, they finished in 11th place. The duo achieved a better performance in the second race, crossing the finish line in 5th place. And they finished the races with a new 11th place. In the overall classification, they occupy 11th place. There are still six races to go, in addition to the medal race.

In the 470 class, Isabel Swan and Henrique Haddad moved from 17th to 13th overall after six races. Two races were held this Sunday and they achieved a 9th and an 8th place.

With two races remaining in the regular races, Gabriela Kidd is only in 27th place in the Ilca 6 class. She needs to finish in the top ten to participate in the medal race. In the Ilca 7 class, Bruno Fontes was 25th in the first race this Sunday. He then recovered and came in 6th place in the second race of the day. He is currently in 28th place, with two races remaining in the medal race.