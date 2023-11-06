Dhe days in his hometown of Hamburg and with his family came unexpectedly – ​​but they were good for Boris Herrmann. The 42-year-old ocean sailor had actually wanted to take part in the Transat Jacques Vabre (TJV) on the Sunday before last together with his co-skipper Will Harris and on the Malizia team’s “Seaexplorer” yacht.

However, the autumn storm “Ciaran”, which swept across France, England, Germany and Italy last week with strong winds and heavy rain and claimed a total of 16 lives, had the start postponed for the 40 yachts of the Imoca- class made necessary. According to the race management, the regatta should finally start on Tuesday morning.

“Northern route or southern route?”

“Our ship was well guarded in Le Havre – where winds of up to 60 knots were measured – by two of our best crew members and survived the storm unscathed,” says Herrmann, who left for Germany after the temporary cancellation and has since The weekend is back in the port of Le Havre. “The postponement didn’t hurt us much economically. All in all, we find it very positive that safety was the organizer’s priority and the race was postponed.”

From the French Atlantic coast, the 18 meter long and almost 30 meter high “Seaexplorer” travels around 4,500 nautical miles across the Atlantic to the Caribbean island of Martinique. “The weather forecast is now much more comfortable than it was a week ago,” says Herrmann, who will be taking part in the “Back to La Base” regatta alone after the TJV this year. However, there are still up to two major weather fronts with strong winds that the yachts have to pass through.







The man from Hamburg assumes that the fleet will split up on the third day of the regatta: “The decision has to be made at the western exit of the English Channel. The big question for all yachts is: northern route or southern route?” The weather models are currently promising a little more speed and success on the northern route of the approximately 14-day journey to the Caribbean.

However, the sea on this route is much more unpredictable and the temperatures are cooler and more unpleasant than on the southern route, where the boats fly over the water, at best, driven by trade winds. Boris Herrmann doesn’t want to let anyone look at his cards yet and says: “We still have no idea where we will end up.”