From: Maximilian Kettenbach

A screenshot from a video of the storm on Mallorca on August 28th. Two Germans are missing and now wanted on the high seas. © X

A bad storm raged on the holiday island of Mallorca on Sunday. There was danger to life and limb, it is now known that two Germans are missing.

Palma – The storm came almost out of nowhere. Weather services reported heat warnings for the Balearic island of Mallorca (Spain) on Friday. The Spanish weather service tightened on Sunday aemet his prognosis on the second highest weather warning level orange. And if you look at pictures and videos, even this dimension seems too small.

Missing after destructive storm on Mallorca

Storm gusts with speeds of up to 122 km/h whistled across the holiday island on Sunday, there was danger to life and limb. Two children on air mattresses were blown away on Illetes beach. A pregnant woman, on the other hand, had to be taken to the health center after a billboard flew at her and cut her leg. A missing kayaker was also rescued from the water by rescue workers in the Malgrats Islands area off Santa Ponça. Even a cruise ship came loose from the lines and a hotel roof flew through the area.

A lot of things seem to have gone smoothly. The news that reached Germany from Mallorca on Monday is all the worse. Two Germans and their sailing yacht have disappeared without a trace since Sunday. As the sea rescue service “Salvamento Marítimo” reported on Monday, it is a 50-year-old father and his 19-year-old son.

Sailing boat with two Germans disappeared without a trace

They were therefore traveling from Cala Galdana on Menorca to Cala d’Or on Mallorca, but did not arrive there. As reported by the sea rescue service via X (formerly Twitter), a call came in from Germany at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday that the two could not be reached since 10 a.m.

Since then, the rescuers have been searching for the nine-meter-long ship called “Makan Angin” with search ships. A helicopter is also in use.

Mallorca storm raged – videos show the extent

The storm on Mallorca had it all. At times all traffic routes were blocked. Yachts were driven onto the beach, roads were closed and air traffic over the island had to be completely suspended at times. Accordingly, many flights were delayed – more than 900 flights are said to have been planned for Sunday. Flights to the island were also diverted, and some were canceled altogether. Just a few days ago, a passenger flying from Mallorca to Zurich reported turbulence due to a storm that caused panic on board.

At least the weather conditions have improved in the meantime. The Spanish weather service has meanwhile reduced the warning level to yellow for Monday. Against it it rains incessantly in parts of Germany and in Austria the first snow is approaching.