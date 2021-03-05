Sailing Ari Huusela’s dream ended with a champagne sailing: “You can only hear the hiss when the boat is running and the turmoil is left”

Ari Huusela, who took part in the Vendée Globe sailing race, conquered the “Everest of the Sea” in 116 days. Huusela is the fourth Finn to have sailed alone around the globe. “A dream come true and a great feeling,” Huusela commented after crossing the finish line on Friday morning in Les Sables-d’Olonne, France.

Now it’s finally over – Ari Huuselan nearly 117 days of solo sailing around the globe.

Huusela arrived in the port city of Les Sables-d’Olonne in the Bay of Biscay on Friday morning at the finish line called “Everest of the Sea”.

Huusela’s total time was 116 days, 18 hours, 15 minutes and 46 seconds. At the finish, the odometer had accumulated 29,000 nautical miles, about 53,700 kilometers.

The meeting at sea after the finish line was emotional when Huusela’s small six-person support group and wife Niina Riihelä were allowed to board the boat. Huusela himself moved to tears.

“Dreams come true and a great feeling. Emotions are on the surface. The drop has been in the eye all night. After all the scratching and uncertainty, it is touching to be in the finish line, ”Huusela told HS from the sea.

Huusela got his hands a fresh whole grain bun with mozzarella cheese and fresh tomatoes.

“Tastes heavenly.”

The goal is!­

Huusela lived 117 days with a bag of food to which he added water. The fresh fruit ran out – there was one apple wrapped in foil left for Christmas. There was enough chocolate and nuts. He made drinking water from seawater and rarely washed with rainwater.

Sleeping was largely a nap in short snippets. At its longest, he was without proper rest for nearly 30 hours.

“I got a six-hour night’s sleep with the naps.”

At the finish, Huusela was awaited by a podium and then an international press conference.

“The last two days were heavenly sailing. Sailors talk about champagne sailing. There is only a hiss as the boat passes and the turmoil is left behind. There were good memories of the trip, even though there were difficult moments along the way. ”

Huusela is the fourth Finn to have sailed alone around the globe. In the past, they did the same Harry Harkimo and Pentti Salmi between 1986 and 1987 and Tapio Lehtinen 2018–2019.

Huusela and Lehtinen made the trip without stopping when Harkimo and Salmi toured around the globe alone in the BOC Challenge in four stages.

Lehtinen participated in the Golden Globe Retro Competition with 50-year-old rules. His journey lasted 322 days.

Huusela was the first Nordic person to participate in the ninth Vendée Globe.

Ari Huusela described himself in the cockpit of his Stark boat.­

“This crowned all my sailing races over 25 years. In no race did I have a performance goal. I always wanted to just get to the finish line, ”said Huusela, who has competed in the main main events of solo sailing: twice Mini-Transat, twice Route de Rhum and once Transat Jacques Vabre.

The competition had the same competitors as the finished Vendée Globe.

In civilian Huusela works as a Finnair commercial pilot. From his point of view, he was lucky in the accident that a large part of the machines remained on land due to the corona pandemic.

“In that sense, it was a good time to go sailing,” Huusela said.

He had already had time to receive a call for flight training again in April during the sailing, but it has now been postponed.

“The situation is reportedly so bad because of the corona that you can’t fly yet. It doesn’t necessarily hurt to have time to recover. On the other hand, it is good to get back into everyday life, ”58-year-old Huusela thought.

Packed lunch for the day.­

After returning to Finland, he plans to go to Lapland to ski.

The budget for Huusela’s four-year project was about 1.5 million euros. It includes an Imoca 60 class boat that cost about half a million euros. The number 60 means the foot of the boat – 60 feet is about 18 meters.

After the race, Huusela’s goal is to sell a boat that will stay in France at least until the beginning of the summer.

“It is still open because I am getting the boat back to Finland. I have to sell the boat and pay off the loans. It has been a heavy load that has weighed down his neck. ”

The first buyer candidates will arrive on the boat as early as Monday.

Ari Huusela’s boat speed rose to 26 knots, 48 ​​kilometers per hour, at its best in the Pacific Ocean at Nemo.­

Ari Huusela made a small snowman on the deck of his boat as he approached Cape Horn.­

Arrangements for the next Vendée Globe, starting in 2024, are already underway. According to Huusela, the boats are now in great demand and the sponsors are enthusiastic.

“The popularity of the race has exploded. If you want to be on the starting line, you need to get a boat now at the latest. Personally, I’m not leaving anymore. You have to come up with other stimuli. ”

Before leaving, Huusela wondered if he could afford to take out insurance for about 70,000 euros, with a deductible of 175,000 euros.

There was a big risk of going on a trip without insurance, but in hindsight it became a big savings. Admittedly, the opposite could have been the case.

“When there was no insurance, I didn’t want to take any unnecessary risks. It was important for me to bring the boat intact to the finish. ”

Ari Huusela sent Christmas greetings from the Indian Ocean.­

Kisan won the Frenchman Yannick Bestaven orbited the earth Jules Vernen according to the book in 80 days. However, the second Frenchman was the first to finish Charlie Dalin, but Bestaven received a ten-hour and 15-minute time rebate.

Bestaven was involved in the rescue Kevin Escoffieria, which was shipwrecked in early December. In a way, there were two winners in the race.

It was originally calculated that the top boats orbit the earth in less than 74 days in record time. That is not the case then.

“Although the speed of the boats is improving than in the formulas, the conditions were so capricious that the winner stayed at sea for almost a week longer than last time,” Huusela said.

The finest Huusela experienced his moments as he passed the Peninsula of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin and Cape Horn.

He passed the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of South Africa on December 12 and at the same time saw the first albatross of the trip.

In early February, Ari Huusela shaved his beard while sailing off Brazil.­

He overtook Cape Leeuwin, the western tip of Australia, at the turn of the year and Cape Horn on January 25 from the morning of Finnish time. Passing Cape Horn was at the same time a kind of extreme experience.

“It was shock treatment and scary, but it crowned the whole circle. It was the biggest and greatest experience in the race. ”

The most threatening Huusela experienced his moments already at the beginning of the sailing, when he was under severe low pressure and the boat fell in the morning to his side. Huusela made a somersault and fell from one side of the boat to the other but did not injure himself.

At the end of January, Huusela sailed too south, close to the iceberg boundary set by the race organizers. Huusela had to make a demanding headwind, a jeep.

“It was the most horrible jeep of my sailing career. The wind blew in a gust of 45 knots in a massive wave. The weather was really hard. ”

The rest of the trip was slowed by the boat getting stuck in a slap. Huusela advanced in the Atlantic like lice in tar.

“The Atlantic was downright nightmarish and exceptionally sad. It surprised. The other skippers agreed. But I’m happy. The top of the sport has been reached. ”

“The sunset of my life,” Ari Huusela said of his view of the Epiphany evening below New Zealand.­