Sailing Ari Huusela’s cream toffees are over, but in return she received good news from Finnair

Ari Huusela there was good and bad news to be told on Thursday.

The bad news was that the cream toffees crowning the daily meals were starting to run out.

The good news was that he had received an invitation from his employer Finnair for pilot return training in April. Due to the corona pandemic, many pilots have been laid off.

“It always feels good to have some plan ahead. First to Lapland to ski and then to fly again, ”Huusela thought about the time after his solo sailing.

But there is still time and travel there. Huusela must first make it to the finish line in Les Sables d’Olonne, France. Before that, you still have to tour the classic and dangerous Cape Horn.

Huusela, the leader of South America, expects to reach no later than January 26 or a little earlier.

“If you accept 32 knots of wind forecast, I am in Cape Hornil 24. january night Finnish time. However, the forecast and weather can change many times. I am considering different options. It’s an exciting puzzle, ”Huusela said.

Mentioned with the wind forecast, Huusela’s Stark boat travels at a speed of about 15 knots, about 28 kilometers per hour.

The last days Huusela has progressed in a brisk wind of 25-30 knots (13-15 meters per second). He has made two jeeps, a turnaround, and the direction is southeast.

“You don’t bother to make a jeep for no reason. It’s a big maneuver, and it takes twenty minutes. ”

Ari Huusela, who works as a civilian pilot, heard good news from his employer on Thursday.­

Huusela had received a text message from an American skipper From Rich Wilson, who has sailed twice in the Vendée Globe around the globe in 2008 and 2016.

“Wilson didn’t make a single jeep on his own sailing. He made a turn into the headwind. It reduces the risk, but it is laborious. ”

Aallon the average height was five meters, but at its highest the wave lifted the boat more than ten meters above sea level.

“It feels wild when a boat rises on a wave. From there you can see the scenery before the boat slides down again. You have to be careful that there is not too much momentum. Otherwise, the boat will go bow ahead of the next wave. It doesn’t feel comfortable. You can hold on with both hands and get excited, ”Huusela reports.

When sailing in a hard wave, there is a risk that the mast will hit the water.

“You have to be careful all the time. A big wave is always a risk to the mast. Fortunately, the boat is sturdy. ”

Due to the wind and the wave, Huusela has snoozed small pieces in front of the map table. At night he does not dare to sleep longer.

“Even now I had to keep one eye open. I feel that I am still in good shape. I try to sleep an hour and a half a day at a time. ”

Although spoonful of cream toffee was out, Huusela found butter toffee candies in his warehouse. In addition, he sips a couple of spoonfuls of cooking oil into his bagged dishes.

“The food is surprisingly good. During the day I ate taco soup, it a little nervously. Soon I will start heating the evening porridge. It gets 700 kilocalories. It’s a big dose when you put on a handful of nuts. ”

Huusela has a hundred bags of nuts with him. ”

“There is enough energy.”