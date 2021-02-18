Sailing Ari Huusela was confused by the winds: “This is the worst possible time to sail to Europe”

Only three boats are no longer aiming for a goal in the solo Vendée Globe race around the globe.

One of the aspirants is Ari Huusela, whose travel has been slow in recent days.

“I’ve had a jumble of winds. This is the worst time to sail the Atlantic towards Europe. For the winds, now would be the best time to sail from Europe to the Caribbean, ”Huusela said on Thursday afternoon.

The other skippers still at sea are Alexia Barrier and Manuel Cousin. Huusela is finishing 25th out of 25 in the race. Eight have stopped.

Cousin is just over 800 kilometers from Les Sables-d’Olonne. Barrier, who was injured in the fall of his back, has escaped almost 500 kilometers from Huusela.

Huusela’s back has also been angry.

“The constant jerking on the back of a‘ rodeo bull ’strains the middle body. The upper body needs to be tense to stay in its fields. I have a good back support, which I only dug out of the goods now. ”

Ari Huusela showed on Thursday where the winds are blowing in the Atlantic.­

Huusela has passed the island state of Cape Verde to the west. Now the beak of the boat is towards the Azores, a distance of 1,300 nautical miles, 2,400 kilometers. Huusela expects to get there in a week.

“I have to get there briskly through the west. The goal should be to get to the Azores in less than a week, but getting there is then a battle of its own. The routing looks like now that I’m effective 2 to 5. March, ”Huusela calculated.

While the wind has been light, the surf has been pounding. On Thursday, the speed of the boat was about 16 miles per hour. The finish line is 4,400 kilometers away. So there is about a tenth of the original.

“Surfing and slow progression is heavier than mentally than physically, even though it feels like places are coming loose from your teeth. You have to be careful all the time and do everything carefully so that you don’t get hurt at this stage. ”

At sea there have been a lot of flying fish that have also come to the deck of Huusela’s boat. Huusela has not taken up the perch, even if the fish could finally get fresh food.

“If I ever return to these waters, I will learn to cook from them. Big squirrels with reportedly good meat. ”

