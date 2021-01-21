Sailing Ari Huusela sails in a high wave towards Cape Horn: “The boat leaves like a talker from a tin roof”

“This has already been missed, ”the solo sailor Ari Huusela said after making a minimalist snowman on the deck of his boat.

“A good start to the ski season, when you can break in Lapland in March,” Huusela continued from the southern Pacific Ocean, where the weather and seawater had clearly cooled since the beginning of the week.

The seawater temperature was nine degrees and the outside air was five degrees Celsius. Puri frost on the deck of a cool wind blowing from Antarctica. There were rain clouds in the gray sky, from which water, sleet and snow seeped alternately.

“Just like thunderstorms in summer in Finland, but not lightning or rumbling. The heater has been in heavy use. I made cocoa and still check that everything is fine. Then I try to take a nap, ”Huusela said on Thursday morning Finnish time.

“Here comes two o’clock at night.”

Finnish skipper continues its journey in the Vendée Globe towards the top of South America, Cape Horn, with a thousand nautical miles, 1,800 kilometers.

According to the new route forecast, Huusela calculates that he will get to Cape Horn on Sunday, when the previous forecast dropped to Monday.

“Forecasts are living and places of low pressure are changing. A little has gone briskly than the calculator. ”

The previous Finnish Cape Horn tour was Tapio Lehtinen, which passed the tip of the headland in the Golden Globe solo sail on February 6, 2019.

Coming to Cape Horn is not quite simple. The Cathedral of the Sea must be approached as planned. You must first pass Diego Ramirez Island before heading to Cape Horn.

“The optimal situation would be if I could see Cape Horn and I’d get taken from the photos, once I’m here. On the other side is the iceberg boundary set by the organizers. You have to plan so that you don’t have to headwind, ”Huusela thought.

Heavy clouds take turns bringing water, sleet and snow.­

On Thursday at sunset, the sea was pretty calm.­

Sea has continued throughout the week jagged. The average height of the wave is five meters, but as you approach Cape Horn, it increases. At its highest, the wave takes the Stark boat to a height of ten meters.

“The wind speed can increase in a few seconds from 12 knots to 22 knots [6–11 metriä sekunnissa]. When the wave comes, the momentum stops, and then the boat leaves like a talker from a tin roof. The forces are ferocious, even though I have small sails. ”

Huusela has reached more of what goes ahead Alexia Barrieria. The difference is less than 200 kilometers. In good time, they are at Cape Horn at the same time.

“It appropriately has a goal,” said Huusela, who has been at sea for 74 days. “66 percent of the trip is now sailed.”

Four years ago, the winner of the Vendée Globe was at the finish line for 75 days. Now the top boats will go another week before they arrive at Les Sables d’Olonne in the Bay of Biscay.

“While the speed of the boats is improving as in the formulas, the sailing skates have varied so much that there is no route record. Foil boats go hard, but there are also boats with traditional fins at the top end. ”

In foil boats, like the leading one Charlie Dalinilla, the hydrofoil raises the boat above the water surface. Traditional boat models have a vertical fin that is pressed into the water from the front of the mast. It brings traction, but does not lift the boat, as in Huusela.

Huusela’s older boat model, route selection and low risk-taking explain why he is more than 11,000 kilometers behind the tip.

The top boats have already passed Cape Verde and will next head through the Azores to France.

“I bet Dalin will win. He knows how to tact the rest of the way correctly, ”Huusela said.

HS follows Ari Huusela’s sailing around the world.