Sailing Ari Huusela sails alone at sea, but on land he is helped by a strong support team – in case the mast breaks, there is a special aid in Huusela’s boat that takes the boat forward

Jukka Jaskari is one of the supporters of the sole sailor Ari Huusela in the countries. The support team includes nearly 50 people from electricians and IT experts to a graphic designer and an interpreter. Jaskari acts as a spiritual support, and Marianna Puerta is responsible for Huusela’s food supply and clothing.

Finnish skipper Ari Huusela, 58, is at sea alone in the sailing Vendée Globe, but on land he has a solid background group.

It includes, among others, Electricians, IT experts, sailors, guardians, a coach, a photographer, a graphic artist and an interpreter. Spouse in charge of affairs in Finland Niina Riihelä is the most important of the supporters.

Ten different subcontractors were needed to design, build and install the new keel acquired just before the race.

Mast, rope, sails, power generation systems, boat hull and navigation require special skills. The skipper’s own physics and mental coaching have required their own coaches.

In addition, there is a team of twenty volunteers in the background to help with various tasks. In total, the number of people on the team will rise to fifty.

The Vendée Globe’s large-budget boats may not have any more people behind them, but they are in paid employment unlike Huusela’s volunteers.

The budget for Huusela’s four-year sailing project has been squeezed to about 1.5 million euros. Already suspended the race Alex Thomsonilla the budget was over 20 million.

“ “Let’s talk about them, but stay tuned.”

Jukka Jaskari is an experienced sailor and sailor himself.­

To the core group includes a dozen people, two of which HS introduces in more detail. Hollolalainen Jukka Jaskari is a group sailing expert and Marianna Wood Origin organizes the group’s activities in France.

Jaskari, 53, knows Huusela’s Imoca 60 class sailboat like his own pockets. He has been sailing all his life. In the civilian field, Huusela and Jaskari are colleagues as commercial pilots of Finnair’s aircraft.

Previously, Jaskari has been with Huusela looking for boats for his previous races in Finland from France and Britain.

“I did what I could on the boat. Maintenance and sailing, ”says Jaskari.

Vendée During the Globe, Jaskari’s support for Huusela is largely spiritual. Huusela often calls Jaskar from the sea. Just hearing a familiar voice calms the mind.

“Let’s talk about these, but stay tuned,” Jaskari describes.

Before leaving, Jaskar also rushed physically. In the summer, the workload with Huusela’s boat seemed impossible before it was brought to the starting line in France.

“I promised to do what I could and did. Because of Korona, there was luck in the accident that there was time. The downside was that there was usually no audience and thus no atmosphere at the great opening event. ”

Practical advice from countries is difficult to give if there is no precise technical problem. According to Jaskari, Huusela knows his boat so well that he can do without guidance.

“Ari makes the decisions herself, but wants approval for them. It is understandable. A boat like that is really challenging to sail. It is known quite precisely how good it is to sail a boat. Still, you have to be careful what you do. ”

A mere headwind turn is a demanding maneuver in an Imoca 60 class superboat. It requires twenty different actions per quarter of an hour and consumes a lot of energy when the sails need to be loosened and tightened.

“ “The troubles have been solved by finding a solution together.”

Jukka Jaskari, Marianna Puupera and the skipper himself on the deck of Ari Huusela’s Imoca 60 class boat.­

The most Huusela has had problems with compasses and autopilot. Admittedly, all other sailors in the Vendée Globe have had the same problems.

“The troubles have been solved by finding a solution together. Routed countries must not be made, ”says Jaskari.

It would be fatal for the race to continue to break the mast and damage the keel or rudder. They have happened too.

Huusela’s competitors have also come across lighted and floating containers in the sea, which can be fatal.

“If the mast breaks, the race ends there. Luckily, Arilla has a great kite on the boat just in case. It can move in a direction downwind in an emergency. ”

Skipper is at sea like a rally driver who needs to know how to fix bugs in the running game. For example, a British skipper Pip Hare changed the rudder of his boat.

“He got it in place surprisingly quickly, even though it’s hard to change even on dry land,” Jaskari says.

Huusela also has a spare blade in her boat.

From Kojiro Shiraishi broke the mainsail at the beginning of the race. It’s often a reason to suspend, but the Japanese got it stretched out and got to continue.

“Ari had problems with one bow sail. Fortunately, he has direct contacts with equipment manufacturers and experts. The situation turned out for the best, ”says Jaskari.

Jaskari plans to finish against Huusela at the end of February. He has also opened up on social media details related to sailing in Huusela.

“Sailing around the world itself is quite a small thing for Huusela as a whole, when it comes to a 20-year time perspective,” says Jaskari.

“ “Maintenance plans were made together with Ari.”

Marianna Puerta accompanied Ari Huusela to the Vendée Globe in the port of departure in Les Sobes d’Olone in November.­

France is the cradle of solo sailors, and therefore it is good to be there as a person who knows the local system and customs.

Marianna Wood Origin has helped Huusela a great deal in interpreting the instructions and rules of international competitions as well as in correspondence such as the Vendée Globe.

“Although the solo sailing competitions are international, the French language unfortunately takes precedence,” Puhty says.

He has lived since 1990 in Brittany, France and last year in Lorient.

Lorient is located about 200 kilometers north of Les Sables d’Olonne, the Vendée Globe’s port of departure and destination.

In the Vendée Globe competition, Wood Origin has been responsible for the design and clothing of Huusela’s food supply. In recent years, he has acted as an importer of sailwear.

“Maintenance plans were made together with Ari. I also got food advice from other skippers who have already experienced the race. ”

Wood origin has made day bags for Huusela with the necessary food portions and calories. At sea, Huusela only adds hot water to the bags. Comfort food is also included.

“When you’re alone at sea, the food has to produce pleasure,” says Wood Origin.

He also packed some fresh food into Huusela’s boat. Fruits and vegetables were wrapped in foil so that they would not receive light.

“Kikka worked surprisingly well. In addition, there was hard cheese that will last a long time. ”

Huusela ate the last apple wrapped in foil on Christmas Eve and regretted that there were no more apples.

“It’s pointless to carry too much fresh food with you when it may not be preserved,” says Pu origin.

In the pictures provided by the race organizers, the French skippers also brought red wine with them.

“ “A big thank you to the volunteers.”

Ari Huusela’s journey has progressed to the Pacific in the Vendee globe solo race.­

As a clothing provider The wood origin calculated how much Huusela would take with her underwear, middle floors, rainwear and socks. Clothes should be appropriate, not too much.

“Everything went through carefully. I know roughly what kind of tricks to get involved. My own sailing moments have been important in order to be able to help others. ”

During the race, Wood Origin will be sparingly connected to Huusela. He doesn’t want to be distracted in the middle of moments of rest or hurry.

“Then look at the paint to see if there will be roses or twigs. Ari and Nina have handled difficult projects just fine. They are the driving force behind the entire backing team, ”says Wood.

Huusela is grateful for the help and support he received.

“A big thank you to the volunteers. compared to the race professionals on the move I’m an amateur. “