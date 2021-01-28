Sailing Ari Huusela recovers from the stress caused by Cape Horn: “The conditions were frighteningly frightening”

Sailing alone The Vendée Globe competition saw a dramatic finish on Thursday night Finnish time.

First crossing the finish line in Les Sables d’Olonne Charles Dalin did not even win the competition. Due to the time credit, the winner of the race was the third to finish Yannick Bestaven.

Bestaven received a ten-hour and 15-minute time credit when he was in search and rescue in early December shipwrecked Kevin Escoffieria.

“There are two winners in the race. I am happy, “Dali said at the finish.

Dalin sailed around the globe in 80 days, five hours and fifteen minutes. Bestaven’s winning time was recorded as 80 days, 3 hours and 44 minutes.

At night there was more drama when the German Boris Herrmann collided with a fishing vessel in the Bay of Biscay just 85 nautical miles, 157 kilometers from the finish.

Herrmann was not injured in the crash but the boat suffered severe damage. However, Herrmann makes a spectacular save.

“It’s scary to have that kind of finish line when the paint is almost visible. Herrmann had a fast pace, and he could have had a bad time, ”said the Finnish skipper Ari Huusela said to HS on Thursday.

In 2018 American Alex Thomson fell asleep at a crucial moment in a rum race from France to the Caribbean. Thomson woke up from a deep sleep only when the boat crashed to the coast in the Caribbean.

“It’s also a good reminder to yourself that you have to be careful until the end. You have to remember the simple basics so you don’t collide. ”

Ari Huusela finally got some rest after touring Cape Horn.­

Ari Huusela still has enough winnie candies left until they finish.­

Huusela has left the oppressive Cape Horn behind and passed the Falkand Islands. Now the beak of the Startk boat is heading east on the Atlantic.

“The weekend’s program includes fairytale hunting. They should get well ahead, ”Huusela said.

Huusela’s next destination is the equator, which he will reach in two weeks. The distance there is 3,000 nautical miles, 5,500 kilometers.

At the time of the call, the wind speed was nine knots, while the boat speed was ten knots, 18.5 kilometers per hour.

“So the boat is faster than the wind,” Huusela said in a good mood.

Kap After Horn, he had finally been able to rest. Overtaking Cape Horn was a big relief.

“I stressed it all last week. It culminated in the greatest pressure of the journey. As I passed the headland, a large millstone fell from my heart. Performance pressures are really in the background. The conditions were frighteningly frightening. ”

Huusela is six hours behind Finland. On Thursday, he was in Falkland time. For food, he warmed the garlic paste.

“Miraculously, the bag food has sunk. You can then see how the weather warms up and how it tastes. I already miss fresh food and bread. ”

