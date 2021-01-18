Sailing Ari Huusela passed the space debris into the cemetery like on a roller coaster – the wave height rose to ten meters in the Pacific Ocean

With a small one in a hurry Ari Huusela is already five weeks away at the finish of the solo sailing Vendée Globe.

On Monday, the eleventh week began at sea in Huusela. He has covered more than 34,000 miles in 71 days.

With them, affection and credit for the boat have grown day by day, mile by mile.

“I still wonder how good the mood has been. It may be that you will feel sad and miss this job and boat. An ax is needed in the paint to get the umbilical cord across the boat, ”Huusela told HS by phone on Monday.

The connection east of the Nemo Point to the South Pacific was good.

Huusela passed the “nothing” in the middle Nemo point on Sunday. Nemo Point is the farthest place in the world from the shore and is known as the space cemetery.

“There was nothing miraculous about the place, but it was a huge spiritual point for itself, even though it was just wilderness. Nemo’s point was the last milestone in this Antarctic tour. ”

The Antarctic tour from New Zealand to the top of South America to Cape Horn mentioned by Huusela is about 11,000 miles, more than 20,000 kilometers. The gap is just open sea.

“When New Zealand was left behind, there was no other direction but to move forward. Every mile from here is towards the beach. Cape Horn will inevitably meet. ”

Cape Horn’s Huusela calculates that he will reach the current speed of about 555 kilometers per day at noon Finnish time next Sunday.

After that, Huusela turns to the Atlantic and can sail towards Europe off the coast of South America.

“It’s good security if something happens. Now there is really no security when no one is behind me. ”

Huusela is the last of the 25 remaining boats. He has been pushing for what goes ahead Alexia Barrieria, either is 200 kilometers away.

The next few days, Ari Huusela will face a mere open sea. He calculates that he will reach Cape Horn on January 24, Finnish time.­

Weather the southern Pacific has cooled. The sea water was nine degrees and the wind chilly. The height of the wave rose to a maximum of ten meters.

The boat ran like a roller coaster.

“The waves have been wild and the movements steep. Luckily at night it was dark that I didn’t see the boat rise and fall in the waves. I try to drive calmly on small sails and save the boat before Cape Horn, ”Huusela said.

The boat heater has been in active use in the mornings and evenings.

“The heater consumes a few deciliters of diesel per hour and the boat’s hydrogenerator works well, meaning there is enough electricity. It is quite a luxury that I can maintain good living conditions. If it gets wet, I get the rig dry. ”

Huusela has 250 liters of diesel with him in case he has to use the engine in an emergency.

Situation at the top of the race is tickling when six boats are 250 miles apart. Still lifes can change in an instant if someone in the equatorial group gets stuck at the bottom.

A Frenchman who previously led the race Yannick Bestaven has dropped to fifth. Approaching the Azores Charlie Dalin has become a lead boat.

“I guess Dalin will take the win, he’s the kind of professor. He has a new generation of foils in his boat [kantosiivet] and a modern boat, ”Huusela estimates.

“Top boats are trying to circumvent high pressures in the Azores. There are still many surprise places in the race. If the tip gets stuck in a slap, others can avoid the same mistake by hooking a few tens of miles. ”

HS follows Huusela’s sailing around the world. See a summary of the trip from this link.