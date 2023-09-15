The game starts now. The teams participating in the Sailing America’s Cup held in Barcelona in 2024 begin official competitions this Friday in the preliminary regatta of VIlanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona). It will be the first time that the six registered teams see each other at sea after months of training in Barcelona. The regatta opened this Thursday with three friendly races and will last until Sunday. The current champion, Team New Zealand, is presented as the favorite.

While waiting for the weather conditions to be favorable because the forecasts warned of a weak wind, the competition will start this Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. with the first three scoring rounds. Three more regattas will be held on Saturday; and on Sunday, two. On the last day, the final will also be played between the first two teams in the overall standings in a direct duel.

The first joint training sessions, held on Thursday afternoon, showed that Team New Zealand seems a step ahead by winning all three friendly regattas. The Italian Luna Rossa won second place twice and American Magic (United States) once.

The La Daurada complex in Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona) hosted the institutional reception of the Copa América this Thursday at the AC37 Hospitality Club. The event was attended by the president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Pere Aragonès; the president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), Víctor Francos; the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, and the mayor of Vilanova i la Geltrú, Juan Luis Ruiz.

“We are a Mediterranean city open to the world, dynamic and cosmopolitan, with a rich gastronomic, sports and cultural tradition,” said Juan Luis Ruiz, and then thanked “all the institutions” for hosting this event in Vilanova i la Geltrú. Grant Dalton, CEO of America’s Cup Events, the organizer of the competition as the current champion, was happy to have chosen Barcelona as the venue. “We had no idea how good that decision was to be able to sail in Catalonia. As we have been able to see in today’s regattas, it has been simply spectacular,” he predicted in this regard.

Pere Aragonès closed the institutional event: “This event has a global impact, making it a great opportunity for the dynamism and progress of our economy.” “It is an excellent opportunity to project our country to the world,” finally added the president of the Catalan Generalitat.

