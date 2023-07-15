Sailing | Akseli Keskinen and Sinem Kurtbay lead the Paris pre-Olympic race before the medal start

The medal start will be sailed on Sunday.

Finland Sinem Kurtbay and Central axis lead the competition in the Paris Pre-Olympic sailing Nacra 17 class ahead of Sunday’s medal start. On Saturday, the Finnish rowing team achieved two race wins and took the lead.

“It was a really difficult day. We didn’t feel like we were very fast, but I think it was the same for everyone today. It felt like we didn’t get an advantage downwind or downwind. Sometimes everything fell into place and then we were fast and raced well, but I think it was the same for everyone. Our entire race week was even without bad starts”, Kurtbay said in the press release.

The ten best boats made it to the medal start. Double points are available.

“The medal race will be fun, we’re going to enjoy the race,” Kurtbay said.

Kaarle Tapper finished seventh in the ILCA 7 class medal race and tenth in the overall results.