Sailing | A song and cannon shots accompanied the sailors around the world: “Easy, now the fun begins”

Galiana’s deputy skipper Ville Norra’s starting song rang out in Southampton’s harbor basin. At sea, strong sea currents await the boats of the Ocean Globe Race right from the start.

Heat changed to drizzle when the Ocean Globe Race started on Sunday from the waters of Southampton.

“Make it easier, now the fun begins”, the skipper of the Galiana WithSecure boat Tapio Lehtinen said at the time of departure.

Galiana took a singing start in Southampton harbor towards the open sea, just under two hours away, in Cowes.

Spare skipper Ville Norra sang an opera singer on deck Jussi Björling’s made famous by a song about the sea Till Havs – For water.

Norra has sung in an opera choir in her time, so the song went well in the Southampton harbor basin.

After the song, the team fired two cannon shots at Galiana to mark the departure.

There were many family members and friends of the Galiana team accompanying the sailors.

“I’ll miss you a lot, but five weeks goes by quickly,” Norra said with a tear in her eye and waved to her two daughters and the rest of her family standing on the platform.

You started the race as the second Finn Juisi Paavosepän skippered by Spirit of Helsinki, which circled the globe already in the 1985 competition under the name of Fazer Finland.

Spirit of Helsinki joined the starting line of boats from the other end of the harbor and later got off to a great start from the starting line.

Galiana’s spare skipper Ville Norra presented the Ocean Globe Race participation medal to his family before departure in the port of Southampton.

In all fourteen boats started the race in three handicap classes. The fastest boats are expected to arrive at the first port of call in Cape Town in 32-36 days.

Due to its short waterline, Galiana is the slowest boat in the competition. According to the team’s calculations, the boat should reach Cape Town in 42 days.

“A lot depends on what the weather is like at the equator. It wouldn’t be nice to stay in Lilluma’s place for a very long time,” thought 65-year-old Lehtinen, who set off to sail around the world for the fourth time.

In 1981, he took part in the Whitbread circumnavigation on Skopbank of Finland as a young watch chief.

In 2018, he participated in the Golden Globe Race solo, where he finished fifth and last after 322 days.

Lehtinen’s second solo sailing ended with the sinking of the Asteria boat in the border area of ​​the Indian Ocean and the Arctic Ocean in November 2022.

on Galiana Lehtinen said he enjoys the sailing skills of his young team.

“My job is to do nothing and watch everything go well,” says Lehtinen.

Just eight minutes before departure, the skipper gathered his troops for a tactical meeting on Galiana’s deck to hear Lassi Liimatainen, Anton Eklund and Juho Sattanen prepared sailing plan.

Ahead were the strong sea currents of the Solent Channel. After that, the journey would continue, depending on the winds, either towards France or along the British coast towards the Bay of Biscay, where there are always risks.

The plan is to go around Portugal from the open sea side. After that, the journey would continue in the accompanying trade winds.

“It is difficult to predict the exact route. In the worst case scenario, we have to drop anchor in the Solent to keep the boat from drifting downstream to Southampton. The tidal currents in France are also exciting,” said Liimatainen.

Ocean The second leg of the Globe Race starts on November 5 from Cape Town. The earlier the boat is in the staging port, the longer the teams have time for maintenance work.

Boats are expected for the second stage finish in Auckland, New Zealand, between the 14th and 23rd. december On the way, the boats turn in front of Sydney’s famous Opera House, but do not land.

From Auckland, the journey continues on January 14, 2024 towards Cape Horn and South America. We will come to Punta del Este in Uruguay in February.

The final leg will start on March 5th and the first boats will be back in Southampton in early April.

In total, the sailing distance is 27,000 nautical miles, 50,000 kilometers.

Modern navigation or orientation devices may not be used in the race. Navigation is done with a sextant and sea charts, which is the strength of the experienced Lehtinen.

The mobile phones were sealed an hour before departure, and they can only be used next time at the port of call. For safety reasons, boats are allowed to contact the race organizers by satellite phone.

Mauri de Meulder, head of Galiana’s team, bids farewell to his loved ones.

