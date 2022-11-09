Sailing | “A nice city, but a terrible smell” – Tapio Lehtinen got to Cape Town at night

Tapio Lehtinen was allowed to stop in his solo sailing for 20 minutes in front of Cape Town. He saw his nephew from his boat and sent pictures and letters to Finland. The unpredictable Southern Ice Sea is now ahead.

Tapio Lehtinen passed his first big intermediate stage in the solo sailing Golden Globe competition (GGR) last night at around 01:30.

Lehtinen stopped for 20 minutes in front of Cape Town and left photo material and letters to his relatives to be delivered to Finland. The photos taken by Lehtinen may have been used in Finland in time.

Among other things, there was a 17-page task list for Galiana’s crew about what they have to do to the boat in Finland.

In autumn 2023, Lehtinen will participate with his team in the Ocean Globe sailing, which is a retro race for the first Whitbread sailing 50 years ago.

“Let’s try to make it a great trip too”, Lehtinen already referred to his next round-the-world sailing trip.

The organizers of the GGR race were against the Finnish skipper in a rubber boat. The lights of Cape Town could be seen in the background as Lehtinen passed the stage finish and turned Asteria back to the open sea.

The sailors of the GGR race are not allowed to go ashore, and Lehtinen could only feel the atmosphere of the city of a million in the night lighting.

“A beautiful city, but it smells bad,” said Lehtinen, GGR’s competition director Don McIntyre in the interview.

Lehtinen’s nephew was also in the race boat Alex Lehtinen, who lives in Cape Town. The men reached out to hug each other, but McIntyre blocked it.

“Only the race organizers’ boat is allowed to touch Tapio’s boat,” said McIntyre.

In McIntyre’s interview, Lehtinen said that everything was fine. The food tastes good and the Asteria boat runs as it should.

“In the beginning, it took me a while to get used to the routines and sailing. After that, it has felt like I’m continuing where I left off,” Lehtinen said.

In the previous one In the GGR race, Lehtinen finished last and fifth. Sailing around the globe took 322 days.

Lehtinen’s journey was slowed down by a crustacean colony attached to the bottom of the boat, barnacles with flagella.

A small number of barnacles managed to stick to the bottom of Asteria this time in the Atlantic as well, but Lehtinen got them off.

“Let’s hope there won’t be any more of them now. On my last trip, I calculated that there were at least 3,000 of them.”

Along with sailing, Lehtinen said he tried to read as much as possible.

“I just finished Moby Dick. If I didn’t read, I’d go crazy. I’ve been listening to less music.”

Moby Dick is by Herman Melville a novel about whaling published in 1851.

Race organizers the representative praised Lehtinen as looking younger and more cheerful than at the port of departure just over two months ago in Les Sables-d’Olone.

“I sleep better on a boat than on land,” Lehtinen answered.

He was also asked how managing the economy in a cramped boat has gone at sea?

“I had a special cleaning day before I came here. I have a bottle of chlorite with me to clean places. I don’t have a separate toilet brush, but two dish brushes. I cleaned the toilet with the other one, but I don’t remember which one anymore. I doubt that they were changed in use when the other one looked like a scab”, Lehtinen laughed.

At the end of the meeting, Lehtise was asked to say a greeting in Finnish as well.

“Greetings to all acquaintances, especially family members. I miss you, but the race is going fast. I’ll see you at mom’s birthday at the latest, bye, bye.”

“ “I have by far the safest boat for the Southern Ocean and the strongest hull to withstand if the mast hits the water.”

Lehtinen’s mother will turn 90 on May 19, 2023. Lehtinen’s goal is to reach Les Sabes-d’Olonne by then at the latest. In the previous GGR race 2018–2019, Lehtinen scored on his mother’s birthday.

Leafy continues solo sailing in third. Before him, the British visited the gates of Cape Town Simon Curwen and a South African Kirsten Neuschafer.

Curwen seems to have run away from the others, at least for now, but the next six boats are almost level.

“How far along is Kirsten?” Lehtinen asked.

“Not far. The red taillights are still visible,” McIntyre encouraged from Lehti.

Ahead is now the unpredictable Southern Ice Sea. Four years ago, five boats lost their masts there.

“I have by far the safest boat for the Southern Ocean and the strongest hull to withstand it if the mast hits the water. I can steer the boat safely from the inside,” Lehtinen previously told HS via satellite connection.

Helsingin Sanomat follows GGR’s race events and Tapio Lehtinen’s journey in a story series from start to finish. The website of the competition and the organizers’ competition monitoring can be found here.