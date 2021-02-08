Sailing “A little grabbed” – Ari Huusela sailed over the whale in the Atlantic

Sailor Ari Huusela received a new animal observation in the Vendée Globe competition around the globe.

Huusela noticed a large black fin and a spherical head behind his boat, about 50 meters away. It was probably a humpback whale that can grow to six feet and weigh 3,000 pounds.

“At the same time, I was talking on the phone to a French reporter asking if I had seen whales, and at the same time a big fin waved. I must have driven over the whale. A little grumpy. Fortunately, there was little momentum. The keel would withstand the collision, the rudder would not, ”Huusela told HS on Monday.

In his previous sailing competitions across the Atlantic, Huusela has seen whales in the Bay of Biscay.

British at the Vendée Globe Samantha Davies collided The Indian Ocean apparently into a whale. Also French Sébastien Simon interrupted after hitting a “floating object”.

Sunset about a thousand miles off the coast of Brazil.­

On Monday Huusela sailed about 600 nautical miles, about 1,100 kilometers off the coast of Brazil.

The beak of the Stark boat now pointed straight north as the last two weeks went after winding Cape Horn in the headwind.

“Due to the headwind, the boat was constantly about 40 degrees off the route. In the other, the night was completely windless, and I was almost there for five hours, ”said Huusela, who tries to get to the equator in five to six days with the trade winds.

There are still about 8,000 kilometers to the finish. Huusela aims for a daily speed of 250 nautical miles, about 460 kilometers.

With the exception of the whale, the sea has been quiet. No other ships have been seen.

“Fishermen should also be met, but I haven’t seen anyone. The sea also looks clean. There is no plastic. The only rubbish has been the net rope that grabbed the rudder in the South Sea. ”

Ari Huusela’s lunch package for the day.­

Over the weekend For a long time, Huusela had the opportunity to shave. In hard sea it would have been awkward.

“The beard started from Kut and was hot. Now it’s good to just pour water on and get your face rinsed. ”

Huusela is last in 25th place in the race when fourteen boats have reached the finish line in Les Sablas d’Olonne. Huusela calculates that he will be at the finish line at the beginning of March at the latest.

Huusela has heard from his competitors approaching the finish line that there have been severe winter storms in the Bay of Biscay.

“The wave height has been nine meters and the wind speed 45 knots [23 metriä sekunnissa]. They are harsh conditions that do not get better. ”