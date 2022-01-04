Dubai (Etihad)

Next Sunday, the Dubai International Marine Club will organize the first round of the 60-foot Dubai Sailing Championships, as part of the marine racing calendar for the 2021-2022 sports season.

The races of local sailing ships reach 60 feet as the year 2022 enters its thirtieth year, celebrating the Pearl Jubilee, marking a distinguished history for the Dubai International Marine Club, which established this category in 1993, in implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum – may his soul rest in peace.

The first round race was scheduled to be held at the end of last November, and was postponed at that time due to weather conditions to be rescheduled again at the beginning of the New Year next Sunday.

The Dubai International Marine Club announced the opening of the registration door to participate in the big and upcoming race, as those wishing to participate are confirmed on the previous registration, while registration continues daily through the racing section’s online portal until twelve o’clock on Friday, the closing date for registration and announcing List of participating ships.

The Dubai International Marine Club was keen to notify the owners and the owners of the expected race date on Sunday, and the club also sent all the (updated) regulations and conditions to all the owners and owners via electronic links, and through the SMS service as well as social media to review them, and review them before Participation in the upcoming race.

Mohammed Abdullah Hareb, Executive Director of the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, said: The club began preparations for the event’s success early before the end of 2021, as it began preparing and preparing for the major event in cooperation and partnership with government departments and supporting national institutions.

He stressed that the Dubai International Marine Club is following up on all the details related to the condition of the sea and expected wind speeds in the coming days, especially the day of the race, through daily reports and the marine bulletin from the National Center of Meteorology and a number of specialized websites, in the interest of the club to achieve the principle of security and safety for participants, and to ensure They reach the finish line safely.

The Dubai International Marine Club is scheduled to organize within the racing calendar in the 2021-2022 sports season, three races in the Dubai Local Sailing Championship 60 feet, the first next Saturday and the second, to be determined soon after the event was postponed from last November due to weather conditions, while it will be It ended with a grab with the third round of the Al Gaffal Long Distance Race from Sir Bu Nair Island to the shores of Dubai during the month of May.