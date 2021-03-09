VThe 36th America’s Cup will be sailed in Auckland, New Zealand. The broadcast from escort boats and from the air offers fascinating insight. Cameras installed on the boats take the viewer on board. The regattas are more reminiscent of Formula 1 than conventional sailing.

The spectacular races and the sensitive equilibrium with which the boats plow through the bay as “foilers” on wings make one crucial detail, the motorization of the whole thing, overlooked. In the case of the AC-75 boats, it mainly consists of the main sail measuring 135 to 145 square meters.

In conventional sailing boats, the mast is rigid on deck in the direction of travel. It has an oval profile, which when sailing, however, never flows directly from the front, but from different angles from the side. The transition from the mast to the canvas is also unfavorable. Here braking eddies arise. As early as the 1930s, the sailor Manfred Curry examined the aerodynamics of mast and sail configurations in the wind tunnel of the Junkers research institute in Dessau. He suggested a cumbersome cladding of the transition from the mast to the mainsail, which did not catch on.

So the braking vortex behind the mast was inevitably accepted in previous boats that sailed in a comparatively small speed corridor. An AC 75 sets off at eight knots in a light breeze, leaves the water at around 18 knots and accelerates rapidly to 30 knots. Space sheets and with more wind it will be 40 to 50 knots, i.e. more than 90 km / h. The self-made head wind superimposes the real wind in such a way that an AC 75 creates its own wind conditions with the apparent wind on board.



The dream of flying: It came true in the America’s Cup. The AC 75 class riders create their own wind conditions.

As can be seen in the regattas off Auckland, the boats are always on the move with flat sail profiles – regardless of whether they are cruising against the true wind or chasing back over the track from windward to leeward. This can be seen most impressively in the rounding of the markings, where the sails are only slightly adjusted despite a major change in course. According to the German specialist Martin Fischer, who works for the Italian team that reached the final against the defending champion from New Zealand, the angle of the apparent wind on board changes little during such maneuvers, from 12 to 13 to just 20 degrees.

The range of different speeds is comparable to a passenger aircraft that takes off or lands at around 250 km / h, otherwise traveling at around 800 km / h. The wing is adjusted at the front and rear with landing flaps in favor of a greater profile depth. The same thing happens on the America’s Cup boats. The mast is a rigid, parabolic-shaped profile at the front, on the 45 centimeter wide rear edge of which two sheets are attached next to each other. This design offers a flow-optimized, flush transition.