Velas Latinoamerica 2022 started this Sunday (13), in Rio de Janeiro. The event, which takes place every four years, brings together ships from seven countries in the Americas (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Mexico) . Brazil is the host country of the fourth edition of Velas and is represented by the sailing ship Cisne Branco.

According to the Brazilian Navy, the event is part of the commemorations of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, which will be on September 7 this year.

“The main objective of the event is to strengthen ties of friendship and professionalism, through operational and cultural exchange between Latin American navies,” said in a statement, Velas Latinoamerica spokesman, sea and war captain Claudio Sousa, said in a statement. Freitas.

This Sunday, the city of Rio de Janeiro was the stage for a parade that started at 8 am, with the seven sailboats participating in the event passing through the beaches of Barra da Tijuca, São Conrado, Leblon, Ipanema and Copacabana.

In addition to the Brazilian Cisne Branco, those who passed by the coast of Rio de Janeiro today could see the ships Libertad and Bernardo Houssay, from Argentina, Guayas, from Ecuador, Unión, from Peru, Capitán Miranda, from Uruguay., and 20 de Julio, from Colombia. The Mexican ship Cuauhtémoc will not participate in the Brazilian stage of the event.

“The expectation for the event is very high because we are talking about ships that have great visual appeal. These are four-masted sailboats and, for the most part, they are school ships that will be in the Port of Rio de Janeiro to promote cultural activities”, said Sousa Freitas.

After the crossing, the ships will dock at the Pier Mauá pier. The Brazilian stage ends on the 20th of this month, when the farewell naval parade will take place. From there, the ships will proceed to the next destination: Montevideo, capital of Uruguay.

During the four-month nautical event, the sailing ships will visit the most important cities and ports in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Curaçao and Mexico.

White Swan

According to the Navy, the ship Cisne Branco performs diplomatic and public relations functions, with the mission of representing Brazil in national and international nautical events, disseminating the maritime mentality and preserving naval traditions.

Third ship to bear that name in the Brazilian Navy, the Cisne Branco was built by the Damen Oranjewerf shipyard in Amsterdam, Netherlands. She had her keel laid on November 9, 1998 and was baptized and launched on August 4, 1999. The following year, she was submitted to the Armament Show and incorporated into the Brazilian Navy on March 9.

On the occasion of the start of the International Regatta Commemorating the 500 Years of the Discovery of Brazil, he traveled the Route of Discovery, from Portugal to Brazil.

