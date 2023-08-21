Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

A sailboat crew defends itself at gunpoint against approaching orcas. The consequences are serious, not only for the endangered species.

Tarifa – In recent years there has been an increase in orca attacks on ships. The so-called killer whales have repeatedly targeted sailing ships. These attacks occurred particularly along the southern Spanish coast. For the people on board the sailing ships, this was usually a frightening experience, although most of those affected by the orca attacks have so far escaped unharmed.

On August 17, however, an incident occurred in the Strait of Gibraltar in which the crew of a catamaran reversed the signs before the animals might attack – and responded to the approaching killer whales with force of arms.

Strait of Gibraltar: Orcas swim towards sailboat, crew fires on them – video documents incident

A Spanish party dedicated primarily to animal welfare has posted a video on the recently renamed Twitter platform, capturing the scene in question. A catamaran can be seen, gunfire can be heard. “Shots against orcas,” the animal rights activists comment on their tweet: “We received this video, which we were told was taken in the Strait of Gibraltar from a tourist observation boat.”

The video shows how small water fountains keep rising on the sea surface. Believed to be caused by the breathing of the killer whales swimming around the sailboat.

Animal rights activists appalled by the use of weapons against “endangered species” of orcas – action “absolutely forbidden”

Although orca attacks on boats have increased in recent years, the catamaran crew’s actions are illegal. Because, as the animal rights activists of the Partido Animalista Contra el Maltrato Animal (PACMA) correctly state in their tweet, “Orcas are listed as an endangered species in the Spanish Catalog of Endangered Species (CEEA)”. Therefore, “any act aimed at killing, capturing, hunting or disturbing them is absolutely prohibited,” the PACMA continues.

The party announced that it would “of course (…) draw the attention of the responsible authorities to this matter”. And they have already taken action.

After shots at orcas: police open preliminary proceedings against sailboat crew

The shots at the orcas (also known as killer whales) have consequences for the ship’s crew. The responsible police have meanwhile initiated investigations against the crew. This is said to be based in the southern Spanish coastal town of Almeria.

Other experts are concerned about the violence against the orcas. “It is imperative that we prevent people from feeling threatened by orcas and from reacting violently in this way,” said OceanCare’s Carlos Bravo. The organization is committed to protecting marine mammals and preserving their habitat.

In one opinion The non-governmental organization (NGO) demanded: “In any case, we urgently call for no violence or even weapons against the orcas. Violent responses are cruel and ethically unsound, as well as potentially threatening the survival of this critically endangered orca population. On the other hand, they can have the opposite of the desired effect by increasing the orca’s interest in continuing the interaction.”

