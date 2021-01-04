The year has not started in the best possible way for Isabelle Joschke. In the space of 3 days, the skipper (MACSF), who writes her column every Friday in our columns, suffered 3 damage, the last of which was major with the loss of the hydraulic cylinder placed on the keel of her Imoca (18.28 m ). Eighth in the Vendée Globe on Sunday, the sailor downgraded to 11e place for the solo round-the-world race without stopovers or assistance on Monday January 4 in the 2 pm ranking as it prepares to overtake Cape Horn in tough conditions over the next few hours.

It was Sunday afternoon that Isabelle Joschke learned of this twist of fate. ” I heard the creaking of the keel which gradually released. I understood that something was going on, she says. I then called my team to find solutions. We looked for hydraulic leaks, I took out the toolbox. We did a test and when I activated the actuator motor, I heard a rather loud metallic noise. I noticed that the cylinder rod had come loose from the keel head. ” Isabelle then takes pictures which she immediately sends to her shore team. “ We quickly understood that it was not repairable, Explain Alain Gautier, team manager of the MACSF sailing project, reached by phone. It was absolutely necessary to prevent the keel from wandering around. On MACSF, there is a false cylinder which allows the keel to be blocked vertically in the axis of the boat. Which means that Isabelle will not be able to move her until the end of her world tour. “

It’s much worse than losing a sail or even breaking both foils. In terms of loss of potential, it’s colossal. Alain Gauthier Winner of the Vendée Globe 1992-1993

If the boat is now out of danger, it loses performance. ” The pendulum keel is at the same time one of the engines of stability and speed of the boat, explains the navigator. It’s much worse than losing a sail or even breaking both foils. In terms of loss of potential, it’s colossal. “Alain Gauthier, winner of the Vendée Globe 1992-1993 provides details:” Isabelle will no longer be able to angle the keel in the wind to gain speed. She will therefore no longer be able to join in the fight with the group of pursuers with whom she was battling. The most frustrating thing is that the conditions in the South Atlantic after passing Cape Horn were shaping up to be favorable for his boat. You could imagine that she was going to make a nice comeback. With the fixed keel, she will be able to continue sailing but differently.“

A loss of performance which is difficult to assess but which approaches 15 to 20%. ” It depends on the gait. There are gaits where it will be this number, others where it will be a little less, answers Alain Gauthier. Everything will depend on how he adapts to this new way of sailing and understanding his boat with a fixed keel. It’s gonna take him a little while. The boat will list more and therefore it can go to the luff more easily (violent heeling of the boat)… It is difficult to give a figure because it depends on a lot of parameters. Fortunately she has foils because on a boat with straight daggerboards it would be more disabling. The foils provide a bit of stability when you exceed 16-17 knots, pushing upwards. There, at the moment, she is at 13 knots whereas she should be at 16 knots, that’s 20% less. But it can vary. “

Succession of damages

Besides the loss of this additional power, his sailboat was also handicapped by the breakage of his second aircraft, which broke down 48 hours earlier. Placed at the head of the mast, this tool gives the autopilot valuable information on the direction of the wind. “The autopilot can no longer navigate in wind mode. It was already an additional difficulty for me in terms of performance ”, she emphasizes. “The first aerial broke after a month, this is the 2e, explains Alain Gauthier. She has one last left that she can put in the back on a small pole. She will not take the lead to replace him, it is too complicated and risky. She is waiting for better conditions to put it in place after passing Cape Horn. For now, MACSF’s autopilot is steering “In compass mode, that is to say connected to an electronic compass. For example heading east, he explains. But as soon as the wind turns the sails will no longer be well adjusted in relation to the wind angle. ”

“I need to mourn my race”

Added to this is the small gennaker (headsail) torn in the night from Saturday to Sunday. Under-canvas, her boat therefore loses a little more in performance. “Isabelle has 4 downwind sails on board, details Alain Gauthier. The other sails she has can replace the small genaker, but not completely. On her way up the Atlantic, she will encounter few downwinders so that shouldn’t handicap her too much. Except once he arrived in the Azores, for the last 5 days of the race, where this sail should be used to return to the Vendée coast. But Isabelle can maybe fix it, she has what it takes on board. You need dead calm to hoist it up, unroll it, it’s a sail that is 250 m2. “

Morally touched, Isabelle Joschke must now digest this hard blow as her goal of finishing in the Top 10 fades away. ” I am inconsolable. I’m going through a real ordeal, she confides. Until now, all the tiles that I have known were a bit rotting in my life but they did not question the race as such. There, I switched to another dimension. I need to mourn my race. “Its competitive side should soon gain the upper hand. Finishing the Vendée Globe is already an unusual feat.

