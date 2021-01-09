Huge blow. After having overcome a first keel damage last weekend just before overtaking Cape Horn, Isabelle Joschke, who writes her column every week in l’Humanité, experienced a new problem with her keel this Saturday, January 9 at the end of day. Not repairable this time. Eleventh in the Vendée Globe in tonight’s standings, the sailor, who carried out several maneuvers on board to get to safety, announced, through her Team Manager Alain Gautier, that she was abandoning the solo round-the-world tour without a stopover or assistance.

It is in a difficult sea with 30 to 35 knots of wind, while it was evolving near the center of the depression from Argentina, that Isabelle Joschke (MACSF) noticed the breakage of the false keel cylinder, installed on January 3 following the loss of the hydraulic cylinder rod. The positioning of its keel is no longer controlled but the latter remains attached to the boat. A small waterway also appeared on board his Imoca sailboat. The skipper immediately lowered her mainsail and is now operating under storm surge alone (small jib, headsail used only for storms) in order to stabilize the boat. Her team has not yet communicated which port she will be heading to.

” Isabelle is currently taking the measure of things, explains Alain Gautier, MACSF team manager. She must keep speed so as not to be the toy of the waves and the water does not enter the boat. She is subject to his behavior, the problem being that she is sailing in the direction of depression and conditions will deteriorate overnight. Tomorrow, a rotation of the wind should allow her to head further northeast to escape this low pressure and a more orderly sea could make things easier. It is obvious that Isabelle can no longer continue this Vendée Globe and will have to retire. We are in constant contact and are studying the various options with her for the next few days.“

As a reminder, on January 3, the rod of the monohull keel hydraulic cylinder had become detached from the keel head, depriving it of the pendulum system which allows the keel to tilt in the wind. In consultation with her technical team on land, the Franco-German sailor (43 years old) had blocked the vertical keel in the axis of the boat using a false jack. It was the latter who let go. A damage that had followed two others. In the space of 3 days, the skipper had indeed lost her second aerial. Placed at the head of the mast, this tool gives the autopilot valuable information on the direction of the wind.

Finally, the small gennaker (headsail) had torn a little earlier, causing it to lose performance. Eighth in the Vendée Globe, on Sunday January 3, the sailor had demoted to the 11 e ranking place in a few hours. Morally touched, Isabelle Joschke had managed to overcome these hard knocks which took her away from her goal of finishing in the Top 10. This time, she can no longer fight on equal terms and must give up. A terrible decision for the one who had had a very good race so far and was still fighting, a few days ago, in the leading group to enter the Top 5.

Nicolas guillermin