Long applause and a shower of bravos under a radiant sun. Despite an injured sailboat and weakened morale, Isabelle Joschke (MACSF) never gave up. It is this tenacity that the hundreds of Sablais and vacationers massed along the channel of 2 kilometers were keen to salute, in the midst of a pandemic, this Wednesday February 24 at midday. The sailor, who kept her logbook every week in l’Humanité, completed her solo round the world trip by joining Sables-d’Olonne, which she had left 107 days earlier, on November 8, with the 32 other Vendée Globe competitors

Unlike other sailors who have circled the planet without stopovers or assistance, the 44-year-old skipper has not had the privilege of crossing the finish line. She passed near the Nouch Sud buoy which marks the final approach to the Vendée port. Out of the race since her forced retirement on January 9, following the damage to her keel jack, when she was in the leading group, the sailor let her joy burst out by raising her arms and then greeting the organizers and her staff. relatives who came to welcome him on the honorary pontoon of Port-Olona, ​​including Jean Le Cam, who finished 4 e. ” It was very important for me to finish, confides the one who sailed two weeks in the South Atlantic on an unstable and dangerous boat, tossed about by a skittle which was moving, before managing to reach Salvador de Bahia (Brazil) to repair with his team. Completing this round the world solo, even outside the race, was obvious, to give this story all its meaning. I experienced moments of grace and despair and wanted to show that I could stand up.“

A pugnacity that impresses. ” He is an exceptional sailor, underlines his team manager, Alain Gautier, winner of the 2 e Vendée Globe in 1993. I already knew this after his career in Class40. She had made a very nice single-handed transatlantic race in 2016, she had marked the spirits in Class40. The Vendée Globe project was very interesting but also very engaging. And the race itself was a bit like this.“A world tour during which his nerves were put to the test, especially after the announcement of the capsizing of Kévin Escoffier (PRB) whose boat, bent in two by a rogue wave, sank in a few minutes at the entrance of the Indian Ocean, before Jean Le Cam came to save it. ” Kévin’s story weighed on us all, knowing that MACSF is a boat very close to PRB and that of Maxime Sorel (V and B – Mayenne) – and we know in what condition this boat arrived ( 10 e square, bridge cracked in half – Editor’s note ),specifies the one who advised Ellen MacArthur when she finished 2 e of the Vendée Globe 2000-2001 . (…) These are enormous responsibilities. It happened at a crucial point in the race, at the start of the South Seas. The question was whether we let Isabelle continue or whether we asked her to stop in Cape Town. Clearly, these are tough decisions. As we chose to continue, there was stress naturally linked to all this“.

It took more to stop the Franco-German sailor who made a spectacular ascent in the South Seas. Fifteenth at the crossing of the equator, twelfth at the Cape of Good Hope, then ninth at Cape Leeuwin under Australia, this literary (master’s degree in Classics) even hung fifth place in the middle of the Pacific Ocean before being slowed down by a zone of calm and to arrive at Cape Horn in eighth position, the 1 er January. This is where the trouble started… In the space of 3 days, Isabelle Joschke suffered as much damage with the loss of her second aerial at the masthead (a tool which gives the autopilot valuable information on the steering of the wind – Editor’s note), his small torn gennaker (headsail) then the loss of the hydraulic cylinder of the keel, which downgraded him to 11 e square. Six days later, the breakage of its repair, a false hydraulic cylinder that held the appendix, definitively sealed its fate off the coast of Argentina.

” Without being pretentious, before her cylinder failure, she had the potential to finish very well, knowing that the boat did not have that many problems compared to its direct competitors, underlines Alain Gautier.His boat was doing pretty well with the set sail for the Atlantic, it was possible to achieve a very good result. Isabelle’s race was almost flawless. The small downside – which she also spoke about – is her start, her first two penalizing days of racing. Other than that, she had an impeccable Vendée Globe“.

The sailor admits having learned a lot about herself through the difficulties encountered. “This first world tour was a meeting with myself, she explains.But above all, what did I drool over! It was incredibly hard, harder than I expected. It’s hard on the nerves, hard on the morale and hard physically. At one point, I felt that I was at the end of what my body could give. And then there are some magical moments… Not that much, but they are so precious! I am proud because I really came to the end of myself. I think I gave the best of me.“

Under contract with MACSF until the Transat Jacques Vabre 2021, Isabelle Joschke will be able to calmly prepare for this double-handed race after having demonstrated all her seaworthiness. “We really found a top sponsor, it’s very pleasant to work in these conditions, rejoices Alain Gautier.They have an option in 2022 for the Route du Rhum. We will know more in a month. Isabelle wants to do a beautiful Route du Rhum because she keeps the 2018 one a little across the gorge (dismasting – Editor’s note). She has a high-performance boat that she knows very well and which is a great machine.“

Surprised by the celebration given to her by the inhabitants of Sables-d’Olonne, four weeks after the arrival of the first competitors, Isabelle Joschke wants to take the time to savor. “I did not realize that I would receive such a welcome,she smiles.I didn’t win the Vendée Globe but after everything I’ve been through I feel like I’ve won. I won’t trade my place. Now, I want to ask myself. It has been so huge. I do not want to project myself or cut corners. We will see later on.“

