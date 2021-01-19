“Alan is having a tough race. He did all the south with the keel in the middle, it’s a balancing act. Putting the keel upwind is a guarantee of stability for the boats. He’s been on a bar of soap for weeks and he’s doing more than well. I think a bunch of people would have thrown in the towel, and quite legitimately, and see him through to the end of things and his Vendée Globe. It is really to be welcomed. ” The compliment is from Jérémie Beyou ( Charal). The favorite of this Vendée Globe, currently 14 e after having to return to Les Sables-d’Olonne to repair a broken rudder 48 hours after the start, sums up the feat that Alan Roura is accomplishing ( The fabric). Discreetly, without the media being interested, the Swiss, 16 e yesterday in the standings, is struggling like hell to complete his solo round the world without stopovers or assistance despite a recalcitrant keel which has been bothering him since November 28th.

If the battle at the head of the race is thrilling, the energy, willpower and seamanship of the Genevan are no less remarkable. His troubles started even before he entered the Indian Ocean almost two months ago. Sailing in 18 e position, it suffered a first failure of the hydraulic cylinder of its tilting keel. The oil squirts everywhere inside the boat and spreads in the sail compartment, on his food bags, his beanbag in which he rests … After several hours of repairs, the youngest of the race (27 years old) gets back on track but begins to see his goal of finishing in the top 10 drift away.

The good sailor never lets go

His repair holds good until December 26. As soon as they entered the Pacific Ocean, during a jibe in 30 knots of wind, a jack released again, and the keel fell sharply downwind. The skipper then succeeds in blocking the appendage in the axis of the boat, thus seriously impairing the performance of his Imoca, but ensuring his safety on board. Except that his repairs don’t hold up anymore, the keel jacks keep leaking until he runs out of spare material. “I will continue the race to Les Sables with a keel that no longer tilts, which makes me lose 10% to 20% of potential speed, he explains on January 3 in the middle of the Pacific. I’m not sure if one or two cylinders or pistons are damaged or if the pump is broken. I put my race in parentheses. I had hesitated to push the bar to go to New Zealand to repair, even if it meant giving up. But no ! Surrender, it’s not me, it’s not The fabric. Being a good sailor also means not giving up. I will bring back the boat and the man ”.

Cape Horn in 60 knots of wind

Approaching Cape Horn, the one who finished 12 e of the previous Vendée Globe is forced to keep its back. “The conditions are very tough, underlines on January 4 this autodidact who has a training of tinsmith-zinc worker. We have crossed seas, not beautiful… Earlier, I picked up 60 knots of wind. It’s hard to hold the boat without being able to keel. I try to study a safe route for the sailboat. (…) We are all in survival mode with 3 reefs in the mainsail and storm jib. Being under-canvas is not easy because you suffer even more. “ By dint of being tossed about by the waves, Alan Roura almost gets used to this abnormal situation… ” No longer being angled, the keel moves quite a bit, it suffers in the waves and I see the keel head moving from the front to the rear of the boat. But hey, I don’t care more than that. If I had to freak out everything I see or hear, I wouldn’t be doing it! “

Now in the South Atlantic, in milder conditions, the double Cape Horner is racing with Arnaud Boissières ( La Mie Câline – Artisans Artipôle), who overtook him like many others and had a 30-mile lead on Tuesday, January 19.“It makes me really happy to sail with him. For me, it’s a little bit of a carrot to try and hold it ,. With my worries, it’s not that simple. I have to work differently. That he continues to sail normally, it’s up to me to try to follow him and that gives me a boost. “

