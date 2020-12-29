Some character posters of the Hindi series ‘Tandava’, released on Amazon Prime, have been released. Soon to be released on Amazon, this is a political drama series by Ali Abbas Jaffer, with Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

In the first poster, Saif appears as a leader, who is convincing people to follow him. He is surrounded by yellow and blue flags in blue kurtas and gray jackets, which will apparently be his party flags. At the same time, there is some text in the release posters, in which it is written, as in politics, there is the same relationship with Kauri, every player in politics gets only one trick, between right and wrong … politics, TV here Politics remains alive outside the debate. In this Insta post, apart from Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mo. Zeeshan Ayub, Kritika Karma and Sunil Grover are also seen.

The teaser of the show was launched on 17 December. Fans are excited for the show after seeing the new poster and are demanding a trailer in addition to the teaser. Social media people are constantly commenting when the full trailer of the series will be released.

Amitabh had to apologize for sharing the poem without giving credit, know full story

The series is set to release on 15 January. It also features Amaira Dastur, Kumud Mishra, Sara Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Anoop Soniyaan, Hatit Tejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shona Nagrani.

The nine-episode series is produced and directed by Ali, he is also making his digital debut with this series. The series promises to take viewers inside closed corridors of power and expose political manipulations, as well as the dark secrets of people who are willing to do anything in the greed of power .

Talking about Tandava, Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Through Tandava, we want to take the audience into the power-hungry world of politics. As you will see in the show, you will feel that there is no right or wrong, no black or white, there is a ‘gray’ world of the power world. I believe that the content should be supported by reliable performances. I am excited that my debut as a producer-director in the digital domain is with Amazon Prime Video, which will bring an entertaining story like ‘Tadava’ to millions of people around the world! “