Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, witnessed the Rabdan Academy “2023” graduation ceremony, which was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”.

His Highness handed over certificates to the graduates, who numbered (612) graduates from various master’s, bachelor’s and diploma programs, including (37) graduates who obtained distinction with honors, and (85) graduates who obtained the rank of (distinction).

The number of graduates from master’s programs reached (114) male and female students, and the number of graduates from various bachelor’s programs reached (431) male and female students, while the number of graduates from diploma and higher diploma programs reached (67) male and female students.

His Highness congratulated the graduates, congratulating them and their families on their graduation, wishing them more pioneering achievements and successes in their professional lives in the future, in a way that meets their ambitions and the aspirations of the wise leadership, stressing the importance of the role that the graduates will play in consolidating the distinguished Emirati model during their work in various national authorities in the country, and their application. For the knowledge and skills they gained from this strategic educational edifice, which contributes to strengthening the national readiness system in the country at various levels.

His Highness urged the graduates to continue developing their skills and knowledge to keep pace with all the changes that the world is witnessing, in a way that meets the leadership’s aspirations in building and empowering Emirati people capable of dealing with future requirements and challenges with full competence, in addition to providing state institutions with specialized national cadres and expertise that enjoy the highest standards of efficiency and professionalism. To ensure the sustainability of the nation’s security and stability and to protect its great achievements and gains.

His Highness praised the role of Rabdan Academy in strengthening the national preparedness system in the country through its adoption of the dual academic and vocational education approach, and the development of specialized academic and training programs at a global level in the fields of safety, security, defense, emergency preparedness, and crisis management.

For his part, James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, delivered a welcoming speech to the attendees, during which Lt. General thanked His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan for His Highness’s continued support of the Academy, stressing the importance of these moments in which the Academy concludes a long journey of hard work by graduating a new group of Emirati competencies to serve… The UAE and protecting its security, safety and prosperity.

Morse stated that the academy has set clear strategic goals to build the character of its students and provide them with the knowledge and skills necessary to develop their professional lives, which contributes to enhancing their experiences and unleashing their potential and abilities to be active and influential elements in their society.

The “Rabdan Academy 2023 Graduation Ceremony” included, for the first time, the graduation of students from the academy’s graduate programs, who numbered 114 graduates, from the Master of Science program in systems engineering specializing in defense, the Master of Science program in intelligence analysis, and the Master of Science program in police leadership. And security, among (612) graduates participating in this ceremony.

The graduates expressed their pride and pride in completing this important stage of their academic and professional journey at Rabdan Academy, noting that the academy contributed to preparing and qualifying them according to the highest international standards, in addition to enhancing the building of their leadership personality, and acquiring the strongest skills and knowledge to be a pioneering start towards a new stage of their professional journey. Exceptional that meets the aspirations of wise leadership.

The graduation ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies, dignitaries, members of the Board of Trustees of Rabdan Academy, members of the senior management of the Academy’s strategic partners, members of the academic and administrative bodies, representatives of various national scholarship bodies, some of the country’s guests, and parents of students.

The academy provides a dual-curriculum education system, academic and vocational, where previous learning and experiences are recognized and certificates and credit hours are provided that are transferable from one track to another and from one job to another.