Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, “Thursday”, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the (34) candidates, (34) university students, and (18) female students from the Abu Dhabi Police College, to join their colleagues at work. The police are soldiers in the service of the nation’s leadership and its people.

His Highness congratulated the graduates and their families for their efforts and perseverance, and called on the graduates to continue the path of excellence and leadership through work, effort and giving, and to follow up on developments and learning in order to contribute to the sustainability of the march, and the process of modernization and development according to solid and solid foundations.

His Highness handed the Sword of Honor to the student candidate, Obaid Rashid Ali Al Yamahi, for winning the first place in the overall total, the first in academic sciences, the first in specialized training, and the recipient of the Sword of Honor.

His Highness also honored each of the student candidate Hamad Salem Al-Hamar, who won the second place in the overall total, and the student candidate Abdullah Walid Abdullah Al-Shehhi, who won the third place in the overall total, and the student candidate Ali Mohammed Rashid Al-Kindi, the first in weapons and shooting, and the student candidate Hamad Hamdan Al-Zaabi, The first in infantry, the student candidate Salem Hamad Al Nuaimi, the first in leadership competence and conduct, the student candidate Musabeh Yahya Al Ketbi, the first in sports, the student candidate Majid Yusef Al Qursi Al Ali, the first in practical application, and the candidate student Ahmed Yassin Al Masarwa from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the first In the general total for students delegated from brotherly Arab countries, and the university student Muhammad Jassim Al-Obaidly, the first in the general total for university students in the (34th) session, and the university student Shamma Hammoud Musabeh Al-Balushi, the first in the general total for university students from the (18th) session, And the university student (Ashley Lewis) from the United States of America, the first among the female students delegated, and the university student (Scott Gordon) from the Union of Canada, the first among the students delegated from friendly foreign countries.

Immediately upon the arrival of the team, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the parade leader asked His Highness to start the graduation ceremony, and the students sang a patriotic group, then the graduates took the legal oath to be loyal to the Emirates and its president, respect its constitution and laws, and work with honesty, honesty and obedience to all orders issued to them. After that, the flag of the college was handed over from the graduate session to the next session, where the music played the peace of the flag and the national peace, and then the graduates chanted three times for the life of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “May God protect him.” The team picked up His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan took a souvenir photo with the graduate students and a number of senior attendees.

It is noteworthy that the total number of graduates reached (407) male and female graduates, including (293) candidates from the thirty-fourth session, including Arab students, and (93) university students from the (34th) session, including students from the United States of America and the Union of Canada, and (21) ) female university students in the 18th session, including an American student.

For the first time, students of foreign nationalities representing the United States of America and Canada joined the Police College, where the dispatching body was the International Association of Police Chiefs (IACP) in the United States of America, and it consisted of (4) students of American nationality, and a student of Canadian nationality, who successfully completed the requirements Undergraduate course, and graduated from the fifth level diploma in applied police sciences.

The graduation ceremony was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of State, a number of sheikhs, Muhammad bin Saeed Al Badi and members From the Federal National Council, a number of ministers and officials in local departments and institutions, and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the state.

The ceremony was also attended by Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, His Excellency Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, His Excellency Chancellor Saif Al Shafar, and Major General Salem Ali Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Resources and Support Services. Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director of the Security and Ports Affairs Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, the general commanders of the police in the country, a number of senior officers of the armed forces and police, retired officers of the Ministry, heads of delegations of graduate students from brotherly Arab countries, and parents of graduates.

In his speech at the ceremony, Brigadier General Walid Al Shamsi, Commander of the Police College, gave his thanks and appreciation to the wise leadership for its support of police work, stressing that God has blessed this good country by mocking its founders who were standing on the truth, and mocking those who carried the flag after them, as they were the best successors to the good. A predecessor indicating that the flag is carried by men who follow the path of the forefathers. May God have mercy on the forerunners, and guide those who are standing up to our command to the path of truth.

He added that today we are in the year of sustainability and resource conservation, and we have a leadership that overcomes challenges for a bright and promising future. A resource does not last without proper planning, and life cannot be sustained without wise behavior. A leadership that races against time and leads the world to safety. Achievement, and shine only with miracles.

Here today stands a group of the righteous sons of the homeland, and their colleagues from the Gulf and Arab countries and friendly countries, from the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United States of America, and the Union of Canada, adding, “We look at them with a sense of pride and pride, they are the mirror of our brilliant future, and the security of our homeland The benefactors, clothed with knowledge and knowledge, represent the thirty-fourth batch of officer candidates, university students, and the eighteenth batch of female university students. They learned from various police sciences and acquired most field skills. Their efforts culminated in the batch of officer candidates obtaining a baccalaureate degree in applied police sciences, and obtaining Undergraduate students qualify for a sub-certificate of the fifth level in applied police sciences.

He highly valued the unlimited interest and support of His Highness the Head of State for the Police College, to be a lofty edifice of security and safety. So call him from us with sincere loyalty, thanks and gratitude.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, for the direct follow-up, which had a great impact, for the Police College to become a beacon of science and knowledge.

After that, the Commander of the Police College addressed a speech to the graduates, saying: You are the solid shield of the homeland and its fortress against the greedy traitors. With you, no oppressor attained his goal, nor did a traitor find his goal. And to you the one who is afraid of the domination of tyrants resorts, you are a source of rights, and a security for souls.

At the end of his speech, he repeated his gratitude and gratitude to the wise leadership. From this rostrum, we pledge to remain loyal and sincere, keen to preserve the honor of trust and responsibility, and he said, “I am honored, in the name of the loyal men and workers in the Police College, to raise the highest verses of loyalty and belonging to the leadership of the Emirates, its government and its people.”

The firsts dedicate their achievement to the leadership of the country.

The first graduating courses from the Police College for this year 2023 AD expressed their happiness with the distinction, presenting their distinction as a tribute to the wise leadership of the Emirates and its loyal people, and as part of repaying them for the support and empowerment they provided, which contributed to strengthening the capabilities of the candidates, and raising their levels of qualification in the areas of police service.

The parents of the outstanding students also extended their thanks and gratitude to the leadership of the college, its administration and its teaching staff for their continuous efforts in qualifying future officers from the graduates of the Police College, to join their fellow soldiers in the service of the dear leadership of the Emirates and to defend its security and stability.

About the graduates of the course (34) of the candidates.

Course (34) students received, during their time in the college, different doses of academic subjects in specializations related to their work in the police and security fields. Those specializations were concentrated in the legal fields; Such as criminal law, administrative law, constitutional law, administrative fields and public administration, strategy and total quality management, police fields such as investigation, criminal investigation and civil defense, and skill fields such as English language and computers.

And he helped to communicate this information with the quality of the college’s educational means, modern facilities, distinguished faculty, and modern administration.

The graduates completed (28) application hours (approved professional) in several areas, including: traffic, patrols, criminal investigation, special tasks, and the protection of central facilities and operations. During the qualification period at the Police College, the students of the course (34) underwent intensive training programs that qualified them to be They are physically and skillfully ready to carry out their expected duties as police officers and protectors of the homeland security. These programs varied, some of them concerned with the physical aspect, and others concerned with the skill aspect. In the physical aspect, the students received intensive classes in physical sports and specialized sports programs and skills, while in the skill aspect, the students received training programmes. In infantry, weapons, shooting, and special training, which is concerned with preparing them to face difficult situations. Students also underwent a coexistence program in cooperation with students of Zayed Military College, in addition to the practical application period for students, which permeates the period of their presence in the college, where the student joins the various departments of the Ministry of Interior; to practice police work realistically.

During their stay at the college, the graduates actively participated in many official and social activities. The graduates participated in the military parade to celebrate the country’s fifty-first national day, which was honored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” The graduates also participated in official exhibitions. Such as: (IDEX, GITEX), and the second police championship, in addition to community communication by visiting patients in hospitals, and participating in blood donation campaigns organized by state institutions and the Ministry of Interior.