Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Lieutenant-General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, witnessed yesterday a virtual ceremony that was held via remote communication technology, to graduate a new constellation of dealers’ happiness diploma in its sixth batch, which includes “188” from “40” members. An entity that includes various ministries, federal and local institutions and bodies, as well as companies and institutions operating in the private sector, who have passed the graduation requirements.

His Highness extended his thanks and appreciation to all those who contributed to the success of the Diploma in Customer Happiness, including partners, trainers, and institutions, and congratulated the graduates, calling on them to benefit from what they learned and acquired in skills and capabilities to enhance the process of government work in accordance with the vision of the wise leadership, praising the distinguished projects that the diploma’s affiliates worked on.

23:51:34

Saif bin Zayed during the ceremony in the presence of Ohood Al Roumi, Hessa Bu Humaid and senior officials

The ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development, Her Excellency Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Engineer Mohammed bin Taliah Musaed Director General of the Government Services Sector in the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Ohoud Shehail, Director General of Ajman Digital Government, Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Khazraji, Director of Zayed University, Abdullah bin Aqeeda Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the Zakat Fund, Muhammad Saif Al Afkham, Director General of Fujairah Municipality, and Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Health Authority In Dubai, Dr. Hilal Humaid Al Kaabi, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Baghoum, Executive Director of Human Resources and Services Department at Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Dr. Ahmed Bin Ali, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at Etisalat Group, and Abdullah Hashim Bani Hammad, President Executive Director of “Etisalat” for Holding Services, and Maryam Al-Mansoori, Executive Director of the Services Sector at the Department of Health, and Dallah Saif Zahran, Director of the Strategic Planning and Institutional Development Department, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

It was also attended by Lieutenant-General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Salem Ali Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Resources and Support Services, and Major General Dr. Jassim Muhammad Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief. Civil Defense, Major General Abdul Aziz Maktoum Al Sharifi, Director General of Preventive Security, the general leaders of the police in the country, a number of senior officers of the Ministry and invited guests.

His Highness honored the top ten graduates of the sixth batch of Customer Happiness Diploma, the first are Asmaa Saif Muhammad Ali Al Naqbi from the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the second is Fatima Youssef Abdullah Muhammad Hassan from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the third is Aisha Sultan Al Dhaheri from the Judicial Department – Abu Dhabi, and the fourth is Eman Abdullah Sultan Saeed Al Shamsi from the United Arab Emirates University, the fifth is His Eminence Salem Saleh Al Braiki from the Zakat Fund, the sixth is Mona Rashid Saeed Zahro Al Shehhi from Zayed University, the seventh is Aisha Mohammed Saeed Sareeh Al Kindi from the Fujairah Municipality, and the eighth is Kholoud Rashid Mohammed Al Shariqi Al Mahrezi from the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council. The ninth is Rashid Jassim Al Hosani from the Abu Dhabi Council for Quality and Conformity, and Hessa Mohammed Al-Mansoori from Zayed University, who ranked tenth.

documentary film

The virtual ceremony began with the national anthem, then His Highness and the audience watched a documentary film that reviewed the achievements of the Customer Happiness Diploma Program and some of the program’s axes and its path in enhancing the march of distinguished government work.

The team, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also honored the cooperating partners in the success of the diploma program – the sixth batch, which are the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs – the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Ajman Digital Government Department, the Health Department – Abu Dhabi, and the Health Authority – Dubai, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Masdar Clean Energy and Etisalat Academy.

5 projects

During the ceremony, five pioneering projects were reviewed by the participants of the Dealer Happiness Diploma, the sixth batch, during the study period, to be a practical application of the acquired theoretical sciences and to form practical experiences that enhance the capabilities and skills of the participants and refine their talents, which is “My Future – Positivity and Happiness” prepared by Sheikha Al-Junaibi and Hessa Al-Mansoori, which is a smart project. To serve students from high school and higher education students, and “Forever” prepared by Sandia Al Zaabi and Aisha Al Dhaheri, using smart applications and artificial intelligence to improve the services provided to individuals in the fields of humanitarian work and “happiness – pampering” by Maryam Al Shamsi and Khalifa Al Hammadi, and a modern service that is a means of communication between Customers, decision makers and service providers “Kif” is the smart recruitment platform provided by Asmaa Al-Naqbi and Nihad Al-Awadi and “Happy Residence” for digital services that simulate digital transformation.

Then Brigadier Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi, Director General of the General Department of Happiness, at the Ministry of Interior, gave a speech in which he said: “Today we celebrate with great joy and happiness the graduation of the sixth batch of the Diploma in Customer Happiness who successfully completed the requirements of the program, as the pandemic and its tainted repercussions cast a shadow on society. The international community was not an obstacle to the completion of the program’s march and the pursuit of goals that embody the vision of our rational government, which is based on investment in building human capital and preparing them to reach a government that emulates the future.” He pointed out that the program in its current session witnessed the participation of 188 associates from 40 governmental and semi-governmental entities, where the average success rate for the sixth batch was (91%), bringing the total number of graduates since the launch of the program in 2014 to 1928 graduates. Yet in rationalizing government spending on training by (23%) compared to previous years. Al Kaabi noted that the graduates’ innovative projects were benefited from, and coordination and joint work was taken between the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Possibilities to consider their implementation and turn them into initiatives, programs and projects in various sectors that contribute to enhancing the quality of life for various segments of society, noting that, in line with the National Pride initiative, Allocating (15) seats for workers in the first line of defense in appreciation of their efforts and contribution during the pandemic.

partnership

Abdullah Hashim Bani Hammad, CEO of Etisalat Services Holding, said: “We are proud of our long-term strategic partnership with the Ministry of Interior within the framework of the Customer Happiness Diploma Program since its inception, as this partnership reflects Etisalat’s keenness through the Etisalat Academy to contribute to all initiatives. The aim of the community is to develop national competencies and make society happy.”