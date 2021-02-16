Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the patronage and presence of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the winners of the third session of the Emirates Award were crowned at the closing ceremony of its activities.

The coronation was attended by His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, His Excellency Jamila bint Salem Musabbah Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education Affairs, and a large number of specialists, and representatives of all categories of the award.

His Highness said, in a speech during the ceremony: “We must first of all congratulate ourselves and the whole world for the achievements of the United Arab Emirates under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the support and follow-up of my lord His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, who gave us prizes for excellence in the 2020 and 2021 Challenge Year, and the most important of these prizes is the launch and access to the Red Planet » .

His Highness added: This achievement is undoubtedly the product of a cultural heritage and a distinguished business strategy that is passed down from generation to generation, based on perseverance, effort, continuous learning and knowledge.

His Highness extended thanks and appreciation to those in charge of this distinguished award, and congratulated the winners of this session, calling on them to transfer the knowledge and experience they have acquired to others to spread the culture of success and excellence and to benefit from it in developing work.

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, confirmed that the leadership of the UAE with science led us to Mars, and with science we write history. His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “I was pleased to attend the ceremony of the Ministry of Education to honor distinguished people with an award. The UAE, with its 48 categories for all educational sectors … I thank my brother His Excellency Hussein Al Hammadi for the qualitative initiative that appreciates positive efforts and motivates them to upgrade the educational system.

This award aims to develop and develop workers in the educational field, develop the education system, and build a culture of creativity and innovation in science and knowledge, which contributes to transferring all creative ideas from their theoretical framework to reality to work within a motivational and attractive work environment, and then the award became a beacon offering the best experiences Global educational competitiveness within an atmosphere of competitiveness to present the best educational practices, whether from teachers, students, or those working in the educational corps, regardless of their field and administrative positions, and the award formed a vital tributary, and transformed positive concepts and values ​​into practical practices that accompany the education process in the dear UAE.

Saif bin Zayed during the ceremony in the presence of Hussain Al Hammadi, Jamila Al Muhairi, and officials

For his part, His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi said: “Today we conclude the activities of the third session of the Emirates Award in light of these exceptional circumstances that affected the whole world, due to the efforts of those in charge of this award from the people of the country and the active participation of all educational groups, which reinforces the thinking and visions The founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in developing and qualifying the employees of the educational system, including students, educational and administrative bodies and all those in charge of the educational process, and contributes to achieving the desired goals in the national agenda of the United Arab Emirates and its sustainability to make the UAE a scientific center of radiation A beacon of knowledge that presents exceptional examples of creative students and is strongly present on the map of the world, progress, sophistication, and scientific and competitive achievements ».

His Excellency added: “The award is directed at the educational and educational field in particular, and the Ministry’s employees in general to work to create a work environment characterized by positivity and spirit of competition, and to shed light on the leading national competencies in a step aimed at achieving the ministry’s strategic plan that stems from the national vision of the state, and upgrading the quality The performance of all workers in the educational sector, both public and university, to the quality of the educational system.

His Excellency urged the necessity of directing the energies at the current stage to come up with innovative and qualitative ideas that support the education system to achieve global leadership in this field, in addition to focusing on providing psychological and academic support to students during the distance learning period.

For her part, Her Excellency Jameela bint Salem Al Muhairi said: “The UAE has made many successful scientific steps, by developing various educational systems and creating new scientific horizons to improve the quality of education in the country by providing sustainable means of knowledge that contribute to the flow of scientific information that advances children Students ».

Her Excellency added: “From this standpoint, the Emirates Award contributes to the development of the education system and the flow of information by introducing new categories that reflect all aspects of education and the various educational cadres.”

Her Excellency affirmed that the award in its current session faced many unprecedented challenges due to the health situation, but with the support of the wise leadership and proactive work, it succeeded in overcoming it, harnessing technology to continue its various stages, and intensifying its promotion to reach deserving groups, to honor the distinguished and the tenderers among them. .

It is worth noting that the Emirates Award targets several categories, including the executive team for the distinguished indicators of the national agenda, the distinguished administration, the distinguished educational council, the distinguished school and nursery, the distinguished research, the best university student on scholarships, and the medals of distinction at the level of the ministry and the educational field, in order to enhance the culture of creativity and innovation, which contributes In transferring all creative ideas from their theoretical framework to reality in order to operate within a motivational and attractive work environment.