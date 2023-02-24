Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, visited the International Defense Exhibition “IDEX 2023” in its sixteenth edition, and the Maritime Defense Exhibition “NAVDEX 2023” in its seventh edition, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”.

During his tour, His Highness was briefed on the latest products, technologies and initiatives presented by the exhibiting institutions and companies at the two exhibitions, which enhance defense industries and the security of societies, in the fields of maritime defense and maritime security, and the latest developments reached by the land, sea and air defense sectors.

His Highness’s visit at IDEX 2023 included a visit to the International Golden Group pavilion, which offers advanced products in the defense and security industries, in addition to presenting the latest defense equipment and supplies for the land, air and sea armies, and the “Tawazun Economic Council” pavilion, which presents models of the latest solutions and initiatives. The defense and security industry, such as: “Maimen Aviation”, a (D7) drone, a (D3) printer, and technology boats.

In “Navdex”, His Highness visited the pavilions of the (blue gulf cat) company, with its marine products, such as multi-purpose boats. He was also briefed on the Emirati boat “Muzaffar”, which is one of the main units in providing early warning and implementing maritime security operations and performs many tasks. Including: assisting in search and rescue operations, securing the country’s coasts and vital facilities, reporting marine risks, and other security tasks related to the Coast Guard.