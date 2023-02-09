Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, today visited the Emirates International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition “AEEDC Dubai 2023”, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Center, which is one of the most prestigious scientific exhibitions.

His Highness toured the exhibition, accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Abdel Salam Al Madani, Ambassador of the Mediterranean Parliament and CEO of the AEEDC Dubai Conference and Exhibition and the International Dental Federation, President of INDEX Holding, briefing His Highness on the latest innovations, solutions and researches related to oral and dental medicine. .

His Highness’s tour included the pavilions of the Republic of Korea, guest of honor, and the pavilions of international institutions from Brazil, Germany, Turkey, Russia, Italy, and others, which present a summary of their experiences and knowledge in the medical fields.

AEEDC Dubai – which is considered a leading global medical event – is witnessing a great turnout by doctors, specialists and members of dental federations and syndicates around the world, in addition to a number of professors and students of prestigious dental colleges, as more than (3,600) exhibitors and (4,800) participants participate in the exhibition. ) company, and includes (22) international pavilions from several countries, bringing a total of (155) participating countries.

The activities of the second day of the AEEDC Dubai conference included the twentieth annual meeting of the Global Scientific Dental Association – GSDA, which includes more than 334 members and represents more than 167 international medical organizations including hospitals, academic institutions, dental associations, international medical ministries and many government and private sectors.

The International Scientific Dental Federation is a non-profit organization and does not belong to any political orientation. It is affiliated with the International Congress of Health Specialties, as its members strive throughout the year to implement and activate all recommendations and decisions that would stimulate the level of education and scientific research by organizing training courses that work to develop professional standards in the dental sector. Dentistry and oral health.

Among the most important recommendations discussed by the members this year is the promotion of integrating oral health with primary health, the development of treatment methods and medical care for people of determination by providing the necessary training and the concerted efforts of all member bodies and organizations of the federation towards a common goal to develop and enhance the quality of public health at the global level.

Professor Abdullah Al-Shammari, Scientific Head of the International Scientific Dental Federation and Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Riyadh El-Elm University, said: “The meeting of the International Scientific Dental Federation in its twentieth session has proven that there is no limit to the development of the dental and oral health sector, as this sector remains the most developed. and development between various sectors.This annual meeting seeks to emphasize the importance of this global event that supports continuing education and scientific research.”

The second day of “AEEDC Dubai 2023” witnessed a number of scientific lectures presented by a group of the most prominent names in the field, and they discussed many key and important topics such as restorative dentistry and facial cosmetic procedures, and how artificial intelligence contributed to moving the world of dentistry to a new, advanced interface. Ensures ease and flexibility of the patient’s treatment journey.

In its 27th year, the Emirates International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition, AEEDC Dubai, witnessed a large turnout from around the world, which was embodied in the fullness of the conference halls, which extended through 8 halls on an area of ​​​​about 45 thousand square meters, while this session contributed to strengthening medical alliances. around the world and access to new methods of diagnosing diseases and treating patients, providing them with the best possible medical care.

AEEDC Dubai this year also witnessed the official inclusion of the dental industry in the world of virtual reality, as “Dentavers” announced its cooperation with Index Company and the launch of the “Dentavers” service, which would contribute to the transition of the dental industry and its transformation towards the next generation of the Internet or What is known as the third generation of the Internet or “Web 3”.

Dentaverse uses 3rd generation technologies of the Internet, the blockchain system, and Metaverse to facilitate the transition of dental healthcare globally to virtual reality, so that dentists will be able to communicate with each other and with their patients from all over the world easily and through the Metaverse platform.

Martin Ravets, Founder and CEO of Dentaverse, said: “Today’s attendance was exceptional, as we were pleased to have them participate in learning more about the third generation of the Internet or Web 3. The partnership between Dentaverse and Aedik Dubai this year is a new and innovative approach. And a rich addition to the dental sector, as we seek, through participation and cooperation with AEEDC Dubai, to put a different and forward-looking imprint on this pioneering sector.”

The Emirates International Dental Conference and Dental Exhibition “AEEDC Dubai 2023” is organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Organizing LLC, a member of INDEX Holding – and is supported by the Dubai Health Authority, the International Scientific Dental Federation, and the Arab Federation for dentistry, the Executive Office of the Council of Ministers of Health for the Gulf Cooperation Council states, the Health Council for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, the International Congress of Health Specialties ICHS, Riyadh Al-Alam University, the Arab Academy for Continuing Dental Education, the Saudi Dental Association, the Saudi Orthodontic Society, and the Saudi Society for Prosthodontics, the International Association for Dental Research, the Greater New York City Forum for Dentistry and Public Health, and the Manitoba Dental Association.