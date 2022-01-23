Dubai (WAM)

General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, visited the Kingdom of Morocco’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. In the pavilion, which is held under the title “Future Heritage – From Inspirational Origins, to Sustainable Development”, His Highness listened to an explanation of the exhibits and what they show for the discovery of the Kingdom of Morocco, its history and identity, its current achievements, its vision for the future and its strategy for committing to a sustainable future for the planet.

His Highness was accompanied on the visit by his two sons, Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of ministry officers.