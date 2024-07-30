Lieutenant General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, visited the “Halfway Homes” project, which was established in line with the ongoing proactive efforts undertaken by the Anti-Narcotics Council, chaired by His Highness, and within the framework of the National Strategic Plan for Combating Drugs (2024-2026) launched by the Anti-Narcotics Council.

During his visit to the “Halfway Homes” project for social rehabilitation services, His Highness was briefed on the most prominent results achieved by the initial model of the project, which was established and managed by the Family Care Authority with financial support from the Community Contributions Authority – Ma’an, which contributed AED 20 million to support the project, from community contributions from companies and individuals, including AED 10 million provided by Mubadala Investment Company.

The “Halfway Homes” facilities receive females and males aged 18 to 65 years, after they have completed the detoxification phase in the primary care centers. The “Halfway Homes” project works to help individuals in their journey to get rid of addiction, provide early detection methods, enhance psychological, social and rehabilitative treatment mechanisms for recovering addicts, and integrate them into society, according to the best international practices, treatments and integration methods, which enhances the efforts made to support the journey of recovery from addiction.

In its initial phase, Halfway Houses implemented a rehabilitation model that is the first of its kind in the region, to meet the needs of individuals suffering from addiction on their journey towards full recovery, by providing specialized social and psychological rehabilitation services for addiction patients and licensed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in addition to providing a wide range of services and treatments for cases and their families, including family counseling sessions, to address psychological disorders, social challenges and other challenges they face during the recovery period from addiction.

The “Halfway Homes” project was equipped to be a building that complies with international safety standards, as a specialized team was formed to ensure compliance with all standards and specifications related to occupational health and safety, and more than 35 specialized programs in rehabilitation and community integration are provided. It is worth noting that the specialized team has extensive experience in implementing various rehabilitation programs for the category of addicts recovering from addiction.

The Family Care Authority has designed an integrated care model for the recovery journey from addiction, based on the latest scientific programs and interventions, in accordance with the highest international standards and practices. The model consists of three main stages: specialized care, which includes assessment, diagnosis and intensive rehabilitation; advanced care, which is the stage of residence in “halfway houses”; and finally, aftercare to follow up with the beneficiary, ensuring family stability and continuity in recovery. The services provided to addiction patients are not limited to medical treatment only, but also delve into social, psychological and vocational rehabilitation aspects. By providing an integrated set of treatments, consultations, support and integration systems, they are provided with a care environment that enhances recovery, flexibility, adaptation and personal growth, reintegrates them into society, and enables them to regain their lives normally.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – ​​Abu Dhabi, stressed: “We appreciate the visit of Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, to the ‘halfway houses’ designated for individuals wishing to get rid of addiction and rehabilitate them to become productive and active members of society. This reflects the wise vision of the wise leadership that spares no effort in providing means of protection and prevention for the members of our society, and providing the tools that support building a more cohesive and supportive society for its members.”

Al Khaili explained that the project is in line with the framework of the National Strategic Plan for Combating Drugs (2024-2026), launched by the Anti-Narcotics Council, and is in line with the integrated strategy for combating addiction, launched by the department in 2022, with the aim of protecting community members from engaging in drug abuse and preventing it, in addition to early detection of cases of abuse before they develop into addiction, and developing mechanisms for reintegrating recovered patients into society through aftercare services to ensure the sustainability of recovery in society.

Al Khaili said: “Halfway homes are an important stage in the reintegration journey and the return of those who were previously addicted to the embrace of their families and community, as they provide a supportive and stimulating environment for recovery, and reflect awareness among everyone that combating addiction is not only an individual responsibility, but rather a collective responsibility that requires joint efforts and cooperation between government institutions and members of society, emphasizing the primary role of the family as the first incubator and the most important line of prevention for the individual from falling into the clutches of addiction.”