Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, visited the Al Muraqqabat Smart Police Station, which is considered the first smart police station in the world, and has a six-star rating in the global star system for classifying services, where he was briefed on the smart and diverse services that it provides Provided by this leading center.

His Highness toured the center, got acquainted with the details of the smart area, which is equipped with the latest devices based on artificial intelligence, and listened to an explanation about security systems and programs, and the impact of applying advanced technology in combating modern forms of crime, and the contribution of these applications to enhancing the capabilities of the specialized agencies to deal efficiently, effectively and with high professionalism. .

His Highness was briefed on the daily summary halls that are employed to contribute to reducing the crime rate and enhancing security and safety for community members.

His Highness praised the efforts of the Dubai Police Command, and those in charge of these pioneering initiatives that enhance the concepts of police work and services provided to the community, calling on His Highness to make more efforts to achieve the vision of the country’s leadership and its wise directives.

In turn, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, affirmed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to fulfill the aspirations of the leadership in providing the best innovative, smart and pioneering services aimed at enhancing community security and stability and combating and preventing crime.