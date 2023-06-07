Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, visited Al Muraqqabat Smart Police Station, which is the first smart police station in the world and has a 6-star rating in the global star system for classifying services, where His Highness was briefed on the smart and diverse services it provides. This is the leading position.

His Highness was received by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, assistants to the Commander-in-Chief, directors of public departments and police stations and senior officers, in the presence of His Excellency Counselor Saif Al Shaafar and a number of officers.

His Highness toured the center and got acquainted with the details of the smart area, which is equipped with the latest devices based on artificial intelligence, and listened to an explanation about security systems and programs, and the impact of applying advanced technology in combating modern forms of crime, and the contribution of these applications to enhancing the capabilities of the specialized agencies to deal efficiently, effectively and with high professionalism. .

His Highness was briefed on the daily summary halls that are employed to contribute to reducing the crime rate and enhancing security and safety for community members.

His Highness praised the efforts of the Dubai Police Command and those in charge of these pioneering initiatives, which enhance the concepts of police work and services provided to the community, calling on His Highness to make more efforts to achieve the vision of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates and its wise directives.

In turn, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri welcomed Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Al Muraqqabat Smart Police Station, stressing the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command, according to His Highness’s directives, to achieve leadership and excellence in providing services to the public and distinguish between police agencies in the world.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri extended his thanks and appreciation to Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his support for the police work teams and his keenness to provide them with all the elements that enable them to fully perform their mission, which contributed to the development of the security and police work system in the emirate.

He stressed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to fulfill the aspirations of the wise leadership in providing the best innovative, smart and pioneering services aimed at enhancing community security and stability and combating and preventing crime.