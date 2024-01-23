Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, opened the activities of the sixth session of the “UMEX” and “SEMTEX” 2024 exhibitions, which will be held during the period from January 23 to 25, with the participation of 214 companies from 35 countries around the world.

The opening was attended by the Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, and the Chairman of the Supreme Committee organizing the exhibitions. Major General Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, and a large number of officers from the Ministries of Defense and Interior, officials from the government and private sectors, members of the diplomatic corps, and high-level figures from the heads of international delegations participating in this event. .

Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the pavilions of the two exhibitions, during which he was briefed on the most prominent unmanned systems, simulation and training, and their various technologies that use artificial intelligence, such as drones, autonomous applications, robots, and multi-use systems in the defense and civil fields. , commercial, and medical, in addition to the latest new innovations in these systems, and ethical frameworks and standards for use in serving humanity and supporting sustainable development paths.

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the UAE, thanks to the support of its wise leadership and their sound guidance, is witnessing a growing and continuous development in the national defense industries sector, and this unlimited support and constant interest in developing the capabilities and competencies of our armed forces reflects the depth of keenness and keen vision of our leadership, to be evident. This strategic direction is in the “UMEX” and “SEMTEX” exhibitions, which embody the spirit of innovation and development.

His Highness added that the UMEX and SimTEX exhibitions strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading country in the fields of defense and security at the regional and global levels, with the innovative solutions they offer that enhance the consolidation of international security and stability for a brighter and more prosperous future.

The current session of the “UMEX” and “SEMTEX” exhibitions, which are organized by the ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, and the EDGE Group, the strategic partner, is witnessing exceptional growth in terms of participation, as 214 companies participate, an increase of 19% compared to the previous session, and these companies also represent… 35 countries, including 11 countries participating for the first time.