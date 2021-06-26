Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, witnessed – during a virtual ceremony – the launch of two guides specialized in promoting awareness and prevention of drug danger, based on the latest scientific studies and international best practices, in complementary cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Education and in partnership with A number of concerned national institutions, with the aim of empowering institutions and members of society, and building their capabilities and skills to prevent narcotics and psychotropic substances according to a scientific methodology and institutional integration.

His Highness said: “The UAE is under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander The armed forces pay great attention to the future generation and provide them with everything that would improve their capabilities and empower them.”

His Highness added: “The leadership is keen to build opportunities despite challenges, and we witnessed this clearly during the global Corona pandemic, as the UAE presented a pioneering experience in dealing and its goodness reached all countries of the world.

His Highness called for achieving the leadership’s vision by promoting complementary work between institutions and building performance indicators that work to strengthen the work system in the areas of drug control and protect all members of society from gangs of promoters that target the security and stability of countries.

The launch of these awareness publications coincides with the World Anti-Drug Day, which falls on June 26 of each year, as part of efforts to enhance preventive and proactive methods and based on the importance of the axis of awareness and education for all members of society and its sectors of the danger of drugs, by defining its causes, showing its danger, and its negative repercussions on the individual and society In all health, societal and economic aspects, as well as educating all members of society about the dangers of drug abuse and addiction.



