His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, testified in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al. Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, a key session by Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, entitled “The March of the Ancestors… and the Responsibility of Generations”, within the work of the World Government Summit 2024, which concluded its work. In Dubai today (Wednesday).

Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirmed that the UAE is led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and with the support of his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. It presented to the world a model of a young, civilized country with strong roots, with wide-reaching global contributions, to become today a symbol of excellence and leadership. His Highness pointed out that the youth of the Emirates are the hope and with their determination we build the present and the future.

His Highness said: “When researching the origin and existence of governments and their form throughout history… the history of humanity witnessed the emergence of many civilizations, each with its own characteristics and starting points,” His Highness pointed out that on the blessed land of the Emirates are evidence left by our ancestors that attest to the greatness of achievement and the challenge of the impossible. This was stated at the beginning of the session by His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the International Humanitarian Affairs Council.

His Highness the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior added: “We are proud that our Arab region is the cradle of some of the oldest civilizations, the birthplace of revelation, and a place for establishing the first organized form of government,” indicating that His Highness is the first form of government, and the stage of construction or decline begins from The strength or weakness of the family and its values. If they are weak, the generations and leaders will be weak, and it will negatively affect the strength of the state.

His Highness continued the conversation, saying: “My lord, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, has taught us how to challenge historical rules and theories about the rise and collapse of countries, with the Emirati constants emanating from our Islamic faith, first, and second, loyalty and love of the homeland. Thirdly, our wise leadership and the cohesive family “The One House,” and fourthly, comes the creation of a mature and ambitious human being.”

His Highness said that the true measure of responsibility in the Emirates is not only the number of years of life, but rather it is the maturity of a person, his ambition and his giving. Since its founding, the Emirates has relied on the efforts of young people to build the nation, as the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, God willing, took over the rule. The city of Al Ain and his age did not exceed (28) years, while the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, assumed the crown prince of the Emirate of Dubai when he was not more than (27) years old, and he was the first team to the federal government (1972), which is considered The first ministerial council in the union, mostly composed of young people.

His Highness stressed that despite the challenges and difficult beginnings and many betting on failure, the wise leadership was able to establish a well-rooted country that today exports its best practices to the world.

His Highness asked the audience about the most important wealth or industry that the Emirates provides and is keen on. This is the question that His Highness posed on his account on the (X platform) and received great interaction. His Highness’s answer to the summit attendees was that “you are the Emirati people with the vision of the wise leadership, which absolutely believes that… The most important industry is the human industry, enabling it to go global, and their basic message to everyone is to dream of the impossible and work to achieve it, because in the Emirates you are the homeland of the impossible.”

His Highness stated that one of the most important areas of empowerment is the level of higher education in the country, and thanks to the directives of His Highness the President of the State, “may God protect him,” the UAE today is soaring in the number of distinguished universities and their graduates in all specializations, adding His Highness that the achievements in the Emirates are continuing under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and their work team in all strategic fields and sectors with a clear vision and unwavering determination.

Then His Highness presented a number of distinguished models in the United Arab Emirates from the nation’s youth and its residents, stressing that the UAE, through the vision of its leadership, welcomes every positive person, promises them to be their second country, and encourages everyone to live on its land to be part of its success story.

Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended special thanks and appreciation to a group of national institutions, their leaders and those responsible for them, which have achieved exceptional achievements, including: Etisalat, EDGE, the Emirates Space Agency, and in particular, the Asteroid Belt Project, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, where His Highness invited media professionals to visit the center and learn about the pioneering achievements it offers and achieves, such as the “Mohammed bin Zayed Satellite” and the lunar space station project.

His Highness said: “Last year, we distributed a palm tree seedling to consolidate the principle of environmental sustainability, and with the extension of the Year of Sustainability in the United Arab Emirates, we are distributing a new plant that we called “Mohammed bin Zayed’s plant.”

His Highness stated that the world of the Internet and social media (social media) carries many positives and challenges. His Highness pointed out that this challenge is not new, but has existed since ancient times, but has changed its forms and technologies, stressing that confidence in the nation is not built on news and tweets, especially politicized ones. The achievements are clear, and ships do not sink because of the water around them, but they sink when they are pierced from within.

Regarding choosing the appropriate role model, His Highness said: With the development of the media and social networking sites, the concept of a role model began to disappear, and a new concept appeared, which is the “influencer”, who began to promote to us new values ​​that are different from our values, in which positives are mixed with negatives. To become one of the tools and weapons of politicized agendas, whose main goal is to break up the family, topple role models, and distort the national symbols of countries.

His Highness stressed that choosing a role model is important in building a person and his success in any society, religion or race, but the danger is consciously refusing to choose a role model from the local community, as our Arab and Islamic history is full of positive role models.

His Highness linked the talk about role models to appreciating and appreciating the UAE’s wise leadership of positive role models, inventors and geniuses, especially among Arab creators, from anywhere in the world. There were continuous initiatives and programs to motivate and honor them, from young to old, in creativity, and His Highness presented examples of them focusing on young people.

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan explained in his speech before the World Government Summit that patriotism is the duty of every person towards his country, and that the grandfathers of the founding leader, may God have mercy on him, defended the homeland and sacrificed for the future of their country and government so that their grandchildren could live in the summit, with pride and dignity, like any other. He loves his country, and the team of the founding leader looked forward to the future, worked hard and built their homelands from the desert, setting a vision for space, so that we could live at the summit, with pride and dignity.

His Highness stressed that today we enjoy the exceptional leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, since his path and positions are an extension of the path of the leader, the founding father and our ancestors. Today, we see his work team competing with the great powers on land, sea, space, and technology, His Highness noted. With the vision and determination of His Highness, the President of the State, and with our Emirati constants, we live today in a summit, pride and dignity, and we must continue the effort and work with all our strength to achieve “Vision 2071” in order for our children and grandchildren to live in the same summit, pride and dignity.

His Highness stated that the heroism of grandfathers and the march of fathers is the responsibility of generations, and it is the responsibility of all of us, and with the determination of youth, people are built and nations flourish. His Highness called on the youth of the Emirates to answer the call of the nation and move forward towards more achievements.

Then His Highness concluded by introducing the creative Emirati student Amna Al Mansouri, champion of the Arab Reading Challenge in its seventh session (2023), to receive selected verses from the poem “The Glory of the Emirates” from the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, patronized by him. God, then His Highness concluded his speech by saying: “The Emirates is the homeland of nothing impossible… We compete with the universe… with reason and planning… and with wise leadership.”

The session was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Ports and Border Security, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a group of… Senior officials and guests of the World Government Summit.