Dubai (Union)

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, affirmed that government excellence is a major driver in accelerating the wheel of development for promising governments in light of the high expectations and requirements of their societies to improve the quality of life.

His Highness said, during a recorded speech inaugurating the Government Experience Exchange Forum within the first day of the World Government Summit 2023: Excellence in the government sector is one of the most important foundations on which governments rely to improve their performance in order to reach the levels of global leadership.

His Highness continued: Governments and their institutions must adopt the concepts of excellence and quality as a basis for providing pioneering government services, and enhance their proactivity in order to address challenges and keep pace with changing and accelerating global trends, and ensure their competitiveness and uniqueness in all fields and to ensure that visions are transformed into a different and exceptional reality.

His Highness added: The leadership of the UAE, since the establishment of the state at the hands of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sectors, believing in the necessity of a driving force for the development of the government sector to bring about a radical change in methods And the approach of government administration in order to reach leadership and maintain competitiveness, and enhance the country’s position to be the first and best destination in various fields.

His Highness continued: This forum is an important platform for exchanging experiences, sharing best practices, creating solutions, ensuring continuous learning, and transforming vision into reality and ideas into projects. The forum for exchanging experiences aims to build global partnerships, strengthen frameworks of international cooperation between governments to disseminate success stories, and disseminate distinguished practices and experiences, in a way that contributes to enhancing readiness and creating a prosperous future for societies.

The forum focuses on enhancing the continuity of applying the concepts of quality and transformational excellence at the international level, and stimulating innovative thinking that contributes to generating better solutions to global government challenges, through the exchange of best practices and experiences, in order to ensure the acceleration of decision-making and transformational change in governments.

The forum sessions dealt with efforts to accelerate the adoption of new solutions, capacity building and unleash the creative energies of governments, ways to benefit from data in supporting decision-making, and the role of leadership in promoting business models, during which speakers reviewed the most prominent global government experiences and success stories in various fields.