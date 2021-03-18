Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said that the salaries of civil defense personnel in the UAE are the highest in the world.

His Highness wrote, in his official account on “Twitter”, that “during the debate in the Federal National Council, one of the members requested an increase in the salaries of civil defense men, and we explained to him that the salaries of civil defense personnel in the UAE are the highest in the world.”

His Highness added, “This is thanks to the utmost care that the UAE government gives to all its institutions.”

The team, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, published a table of global benchmarks for salaries of civil defense personnel.

His Highness also published data showing strategic indicators to measure the effectiveness of civil defense internationally.

These indicators relate to the number of fires per 100,000 inhabitants, and the UAE ranked first in the world as the least fire country.

As for the second indicator, which is the number of deaths due to fires per 100,000 inhabitants, the UAE came in second place as the country with the least fire deaths.