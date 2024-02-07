Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, confirmed that the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for the Waterfalls Global Initiative has yielded tangible positive results that exceed expectations.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “The generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the State, may God protect him, for the global Waterfalls initiative has yielded tangible positive results that have exceeded expectations, as 2 million people have benefited from the health sector.” 197 countries around the world, 593 scientific training courses were held worth about 738 million dirhams, 84 global partnerships were concluded with academic and scientific institutes, and thanks to the unlimited support of the wise leadership, the scope of “Waterfalls International” expanded to include 14 new sectors.

His Highness added: “The qualitative achievements deserved the New York University Award 2024. We thank the prestigious university for its appreciation for these global and academic efforts, and we look forward to continuing the UAE’s lofty approach in the process of comprehensive humanitarian giving for the good of all societies.”

