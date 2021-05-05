Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, confirmed, during a tweet on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that the spirit of positive citizenship was demonstrated by the historic achievement of reaching Mars, thanks to the exceptional care of the wise leadership. To continue the global leadership of the UAE with the arms of its youth. His Highness, while commenting on the third symposium of the Ministry of Interior’s Ramadan Virtual Council on the Hope Probe, thanked and appreciates Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, and her distinguished and creative team of the Hope Probe.

Yesterday, under the patronage of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the Ministry of Interior held the third virtual Ramadan Council on the Hope Probe, in the presence of His Excellency Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police And Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Chairman of the Institutional Development Council in the Ministry, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Salem Ali Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Resources and Support Services, and Major General Dr. Jassim Al-Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defense, Major General Abdulaziz Maktoum Al Sharifi, Director General of Preventive Security, and a number of police chiefs in the country, in addition to senior officials of the Emirates Project to explore Mars, and the number of attendees reached 1323.

The Hope Probe team revealed that next October, the UAE will announce the first batch of scientific data that the Hope Probe will collect during its mission to explore Mars, where the scientific mission will officially begin this May.

The project team explained that the UAE is looking forward to unveiling new scientific facts for the international community, which are added to the current information about the atmosphere of the planet Mars, before the second of next December, coinciding with the passage of fifty years after the establishment of the state.

During the start of the Ramadan Council, Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chair of the Emirates Space Agency, thanked and appreciated the team His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his continuous support for the UAE project to explore Mars, “the Probe of Hope.”

Sarah Al-Amiri and the attendees during the Ramadan Majlis (from the source)

Her Excellency said: The space sector is one of the main sectors within the state’s plans and strategic goals over the next 50 years, as the UAE continues to lead in technology and science, embrace knowledge, and provide the best to enhance the potential of its youth.

Her Excellency indicated that the state is looking forward to enabling the private sector to engage in space missions and projects, in a way that will positively affect the state’s economy and its diversity and move towards the national industries sector.

Eng. Omran Sharaf, Director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the Hope Probe, explained that the world will share the probe data without restrictions, starting from next October, as the process of announcing the disclosure of the data that is collected periodically every 3 months, pointing out that the probe Currently, it is within an orbit ranging from an altitude of 20,000 km to 43,000 km from the surface of Mars, which takes 55 hours to take a full orbit around the orbit.

He pointed out that the probe entered its scientific orbit through only one directive, instead of the need for 3 operations for guidance, which confirms the team’s successful work and design for the scientific mission properly, pointing out that the current stage includes conducting some additional tests to ensure scientific readiness and examine the subsidiary devices. As a prelude to data collection, research and scientific activities.

He pointed out that all scientific devices are working properly in the project now and the health of the probe is according to the plan, indicating that the scientific contribution of the project will include the various parties of the international scientific community who will benefit from the images that will be captured and the data and information package, which will constitute a major addition in the field of private scientific research. Details of Mars’ atmosphere.

For his part, Eng. Suhail Al Dhafri Al Muhairi, Deputy Director of the “Hope Probe”, explained that the project team includes a group of teams whose roles are complementary, including the scientific team, the ground station team, the operating team, the administrative team, and other teams that worked hard and were keen on cooperation and coordination. To reach the desired goals, indicating that there are 13 systems for the probe, 8 of which are dynamic and changing systems, including programming and communication systems.

On her part, Eng. Hessa Al-Matroushi, Deputy Director of the Hope Probe Project for Scientific Affairs, reviewed the details of the scientific mission of the project, and indicated that the mission aims at a deeper understanding of the atmosphere of Mars, and to provide new and different knowledge from the previous missions, by making use of the gaps that existed in those missions and by getting acquainted with On the quality of information that experts and scholars need from specialists in this field.

In turn, Engineer Mohsen Al-Awadi, engineer of the probe systems and the leader of the scientific stage, emphasized that what distinguishes the working team on the probe is its ability and good understanding in the field of deep space and the ability to learn and conclude within a very short period, as the UAE was able to present an inspiring message to the world in its ability to launch A huge space project within a few years through its national cadres, in cooperation with strategic scientific partners.