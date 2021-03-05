Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, expressed his wishes for continued excellence, progress and advancement to the Petroleum Engineering Department at Khalifa University.

This came on the occasion of the selection of the Petroleum Engineering Department at Khalifa University among the top 25 departments in the world, according to “QS 2021”.

His Highness expressed his thanks to the management of Khalifa University, and to all its staff, congratulating them on this achievement.

His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account: “The Petroleum Engineering Department at Khalifa University is among the top 25 departments in the world, according to QS 2021. He wished them continued advancement and distinction in the education system and its outputs to serve the UAE march. Thanks and congratulations to those in charge of the university and all its staff.