Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, mourned His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, who moved next to his Lord this Wednesday morning, in a tweet His Highness published on his Twitter account. In it: “With hearts believing in the judgment of God and His destiny, we offer our sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to Sidi Mohammed bin Rashid on the death of the deceased of the Emirates, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, the man of humanity who passed away to his Lord satisfactorily, leaving eternal imprints in the history of the nation, may God reward him on Jamil His life is forgiven, and I will dwell in him in peace.





