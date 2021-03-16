Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, affirmed that the UAE has provided the world with lessons in crisis management during its handling of the Corona pandemic, explaining that at a time when advanced global countries were looking at the crisis with concern and apprehension, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, raised the slogan “Do not paralyze them”, until the experience of the UAE and its procedures became admired by the world.

This came during an attendance at the session of the Federal National Council yesterday, which witnessed the discussion and approval of a draft federal law in the matter of organizing burial procedures, including heavy penalties of up to imprisonment and a fine of 500 thousand dirhams for anyone who buries a human body without a permit.

In detail, the Council approved during its session held yesterday, chaired by the Chairman of the Council Saqr Ghobash, and in the presence of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, on a draft federal law regarding the organization of graves and burial procedures after it amended and introduced a number of its articles and clauses. And he adopted a number of recommendations during the discussion of the topic “Policy of the Ministry of Interior in the matter of civil defense,” and asked four questions related to security affairs.

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan said during the session: “The UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, is continuing to consolidate its pioneering journey with determination and confidence, and the leadership of this march was strengthened by the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

His Highness added: “The world has witnessed the UAE’s experience in dealing with the Corona pandemic, as it provided lessons to the world in crisis management, and at a time when advanced global countries viewed the crisis with concern and apprehension, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced the slogan of dealing with The pandemic, by saying (Do not cripple them), these simple words carry a great meaning that can accommodate everyone, and His Highness fulfilled the promise, bearing the responsibility of everyone who lives on this good land, and the experience of the UAE and its procedures followed the admiration of the world.

His Highness indicated that the Ministry of the Interior works within a flexible government, and in continuous coordination with all partners, bodies and national institutions, including the Federal National Council, which promotes the process of integrative government work, in order to achieve the goals and the national agenda in accordance with the vision of the leadership, and contribute to the preservation of a cohesive, proud society With his identity and belonging, in an inclusive environment that integrates the various groups of society into its fabric, preserves the culture, heritage and traditions of the Emirates, and strengthens its social and family cohesion.

The council discussed a draft federal law regarding the regulation of burial procedures, which aims to develop federal legislation to regulate cemeteries, lay down rules for their establishment and define burial procedures, by organizing cemeteries and procedures for the transfer, washing and burial of the dead, penalties for violating the provisions of the law, and the regulation of procedures related to the authority concerned with the tasks of Monitoring, inspecting and guarding graves, and by specifying the judicial arrest officers.

The council created four articles that include setting rules for the etiquette of burying women, setting procedures for ancient cemeteries, setting procedures for cemeteries where there are no burial places, and coordinating with the competent authorities to establish procedures for burial in cases of emergency, crises and disasters.

The draft law prohibits the transfer of the body of the deceased or the human organ or human remains in or outside the health facilities, except after obtaining a permit to do so from the Public Prosecution and in coordination with the police, and in accordance with the conditions and controls specified by the executive regulations of this law, and in all cases it is not permissible to transfer any body A deceased, human organ, or human remains, except by means of transportation designated for this.

The draft law thickens the penalties for violating its provisions, as it stipulates that the penalties stipulated in this law do not prejudice any more severe punishment stipulated in any other law, and it is punishable by a fine of not less than 10 thousand dirhams and not more than 50 thousand dirhams, in six cases: Whoever removes the body of a dead person or a member of his body or his remains inside the country without obtaining a permit, or makes any additions or establishes buildings inside the cemetery, or transfers the body of a dead person or a member of its members or human remains in other than the means designated for that, or Using unofficial outlets for the state to transfer the body of a dead person or a member of his body or the remains of a human being, or photographing a dead body in other than legally permissible circumstances, and finally, using graves other than what they were prepared for.

Also punishable by imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year and a fine not less than 10 thousand dirhams and not exceeding 100 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, whoever bury a dead body, a human organ, or human remains in cemeteries other than those specified by the relevant authority, is also punished. Imprisonment for a period of no less than five years and not exceeding seven years and a fine of not less than 100 thousand dirhams and not more than 200 thousand dirhams, or either of these two penalties, whoever violates or defiles a grave or cemetery or a place prepared for the preservation or burial of the bodies of the dead or members Humans or human remains, or appendices of the aforementioned, or any of their contents.

According to the draft law, whoever bury a dead body or any of its organs or a human organ or human remains or dispose of any of them in any way is punished by temporary imprisonment and a fine of not less than 100 thousand dirhams and not more than 500 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties. Without obtaining a permit.

Whoever exhorts a grave to extract the body of a dead person or a member of its organs or human remains shall be punished by temporary imprisonment for a period of no less than four years and a fine of no less than 100 thousand dirhams and not more than 200 thousand dirhams. The exhumation resulted in violating the sanctity of the dead in any way.

