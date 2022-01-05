Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, affirmed that the Emirates is beautiful in its winters, beautiful with its cool weather, and intimate with the warmth of its people. His Highness called, via Twitter, to explore its charming nature.

The Emirates is beautiful in its winter.. Exquisite with its cold weather.. Intimate with the warmth of its people.. Explore the enchanting nature of the Emirates.. and its ancient roots that are rooted in history.. and its cultural and heritage attractions.. and its tourist and recreational destinations through the guide to the most beautiful winter in the world

Link:https://t.co/AMm6pX4QHc — Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan (@SaifBZayed) January 5, 2022

His Highness said: “Explore the charming nature of the Emirates… its ancient history, its captivating cultural and heritage landmarks… and its tourist and entertainment destinations through the guide to the most beautiful winter in the world.” His Highness has attached a link that includes the guide to the most beautiful winter in the world, which includes the tourist areas in the UAE.